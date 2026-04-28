LSL Cpas Selects Fieldguide To Transform Financial Audit Delivery With AI-Powered Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forward-looking firm adopts agentic AI to enhance audit quality, improve efficiency, and deliver a more modern client experience

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldguide, the leading agentic AI platform for audit and advisory firms, today announced that LSL CPAs (LSL), a nationally recognized accounting and advisory firm, has selected Fieldguide to modernize its financial audit practice and deliver a more seamless, technology-forward client experience.

LSL will implement Fieldguide's end-to-end engagement platform across its audit workflows, unifying planning, client collaboration, testing, and reporting into a single AI-native system. This supports the firm's broader strategy to scale its audit practice while maintaining high standards of quality, consistency, and responsiveness to client needs.

“Partnering with Fieldguide represents an important step forward in how we deliver for our clients and support our teams,” said Bryan Gruber, CPA, Managing Partner at LSL.“We don't see AI as an efficiency tool; we see it as a way to rethink the audit workflow for both our team and our clients. By embedding AI into the core workflow, we're removing friction from the process, giving our auditors more meaningful work, and delivering a more connected, insight-driven experience for our clients.”

Fieldguide embeds purpose-built AI agents throughout the audit lifecycle, enabling teams to automate time-intensive tasks such as document review, evidence matching, and workpaper preparation while maintaining full visibility and control. By centralizing workflows and enhancing real-time collaboration, the platform helps firms improve consistency, accelerate delivery timelines, and better align audit execution with client expectations.

For LSL, adopting Fieldguide represents a step toward a more scalable, technology-enabled operating model – one that supports growth while strengthening both engagement quality and team effectiveness.

“LSL is taking a thoughtful approach to modernizing audit by investing in AI to improve how work gets done across the entire engagement,” said Jin Chang, CEO and Co-founder of Fieldguide.“By embedding agentic AI into their workflows, they're building a foundation for more consistent delivery, stronger insights, and a better overall experience for both their clients and their teams.”

LSL joins a growing group of firms leveraging Fieldguide to evolve their audit and advisory practices for the AI era, combining deep professional expertise with AI-enabled execution to meet rising expectations across quality, speed, and client service.

About LSL

For more than 95 years, LSL has provided comprehensive tax, assurance, accounting, and advisory services to municipalities, privately held businesses, high-net-worth individuals, and nonprofit organizations throughout California and across the United States. The firm is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants as well as the California Society of Certified Public Accountants, Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants, and Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, LSL also maintains offices in Sacramento, California; Tempe, Arizona; and The Woodlands, Texas, delivering practical insight and forward-looking guidance to the clients it serves. lslcpas

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is a leading AI-native platform transforming how audit, advisory, and assurance work gets done. Purpose-built for regulated environments, Fieldguide brings professionals and agentic AI together to modernize engagement delivery from planning through close, enabling audit and advisory practitioners to deliver higher-quality work, strengthen client experiences, and unlock growth for the decade ahead.

Fieldguide is also the recipient of multiple Accounting Today Top New Products Awards as well as a five-time winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award.

Fieldguide is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Bessemer Venture Partners, 8VC, Thomson Reuters, and other leading investors. Learn more at.

LSL Media Contact

Jill Zozula

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Fieldguide Media Contact

Vested

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