Evonik And Imubit Launch AI Pilot In Singapore

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evonik and Imubit started a pilot collaboration to evaluate advanced industrial Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications within Evonik's facility in Singapore. The open-loop pilot will assess model-driven insights to support operating strategy execution in a production use case.

Initiated by Evonik's Advanced Process Innovation team in Singapore, the pilot is focused on real-time catalyst life insights and tightening collaboration between process and operations teams while testing Imubit's technology under real operating conditions, focusing on the practical application of advanced AI in a live production environment.

“At Evonik, we are currently exploring how advanced AI and deep learning can elevate operating strategies and unlock value across our production facilities. This pilot will enable us to evaluate whether advanced modeling and decision support can assist our teams in improving established processes under dynamic conditions,” said Norbert Steier, Head of Production & Technology at Evonik.

Under the pilot, Evonik engineers will work directly with Imubit to develop and validate nonlinear, data-driven models using plant data to reflect process behavior and operational constraints within Imubit's Deep Learning Process Control (DLPC) framework. These models will be used to evaluate“what-if” scenarios and quantify the performance balances among throughput, yield, stability, and energy-cost efficiency within the defined operating boundary.

Insights generated during the pilot will be provided to operators and engineers in an open-loop format to support decision-making across shifts. In parallel, the collaboration will also establish performance baselines and measurement approaches to assess results objectively.

“Complex industrial processes involve tradeoffs that can be difficult to assess in real time. Our role in this pilot is to provide fit-for-purpose, data-driven models that clarify those tradeoffs and support transparent evaluation. Beginning in an open loop enables informed assessment before any consideration of further progression,” said Hieu Bui, SVP, Product, Imubit.

The pilot is an evaluation effort. Any future deployment decisions will be made following review of results and in alignment with Evonik's safety and operational governance processes.

About Evonik. Leading beyond chemistry

Evonik goes beyond the boundaries of chemistry with its combination of innovative strength and leading technological expertise. The global chemical company, headquartered in Essen, Germany, is active in more than 100 countries and generated sales of €14.1 billion and earnings (adjusted EBITDA) of €1.9 billion in 2025. The common motivation of the approximately 31,000 employees: to provide customers with a decisive competitive advantage with tailor-made products and solutions as a superforce for industry, thereby improving people's lives. In all markets. Every day.

About Imubit

Imubit is the AI platform for Industrial Coordinated Operating Strategies (COS), helping industrial teams connect business objectives to operating decisions through explainable, high-fidelity models that progress from open-loop insight to augmented decision-making and, when appropriate, governed automation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Tara Sybrant...