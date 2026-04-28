Delhi BJP President Briefs Councillors On Eve Of Mayoral Poll​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) On the eve of elections for picking a new Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, a special meeting for BJP councillors was held on Tuesday at the Delhi unit's office under the leadership of president Virendra Sachdeva.​

All attending councillors and MPs were trained in the voting procedure for the election, the BJP said in a statement.​

Sachdeva said that the current MCD House has been very effective. Although the party initially came in as a minority, it later became the largest party and, with the support of allied members, succeeded in electing its Mayor last year.​

“Today, the party is once again running the municipal administration,” he said.​

He urged all councillors to ensure that, while the MCD administration works toward clearing the landfill sites over the next 15 months, they also commit, along with their MLAs, to maintaining cleanliness on streets and roads.​

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Lok Sabha MPs Manoj Tiwari, Yogender Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and party General Secretary Vishnu Mittal. Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal also attended the meeting at the state office for the first time.​

Malhotra said that ahead of the MCD Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Standing Committee elections, the party's victory in 15 municipal corporations in Gujarat has boosted morale.​

He urged all councillors to reach the MCD office by 12 p.m. on Wednesday to attend the party meeting and ensure that the party not only secures 100 per cent of its votes but also wins with a strong majority.​

Apart from the current Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, mayoral candidate Pravesh Wahi, deputy mayoral candidate Monika Pant, Leader of the House and Standing Committee candidate Jaibhagwan Yadav, and Standing Committee candidate Manish Chadha were also present.​

At the beginning of the meeting, Sachdeva welcomed Swati Maliwal at the Delhi BJP office for the first time, presenting her with a party stole.​

Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Office Secretary Brijesh Rai, and Co-Office Secretary Amit Gupta welcomed her at the office gate with bouquets.​