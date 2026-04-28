Restructuring Bureaucracy: Major IAS Reshuffle In Bihar​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 28 (IANS) In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Bihar government transferred a senior IAS officer on Tuesday, signalling a continued restructuring of the bureaucracy under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.​

According to an order released from the general administration department, senior IAS officer C.K. Anil has been removed from the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms and appointed as Advisor to the Bihar State Planning Board.

He held the post of Principal Secretary in the Revenue and Land Reform Department.​

Jay Singh, currently serving as Secretary in the same department, has been given full charge of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department.​

He will continue to hold an additional charge of the Finance Department, thereby handling two crucial portfolios simultaneously.​

The reshuffle comes in a few days after the transfers of key officials.​

Earlier, Robert L. Chongthu was appointed as Principal Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department. He was earlier holding the post of secretary to the governor of Bihar.​

He has been replaced by Gopal Meena, who was appointed Secretary to the Governor.​

Md. Sohail is now Secretary in the General Administration Department.​

Shailendra Kumar has been posted as the District Magistrate of Lakhisarai.​

Additionally, Chandrashekhar Singh has been appointed as Secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department.​

He already holds multiple key responsibilities, including roles in the Chief Minister's Secretariat and Disaster Management Department, and also serves as Chairman of the Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation.​

The state has also relieved two senior IAS officers for central deputation.​

Anupam Kumar has been appointed Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Power, and Vandana Preyashi will serve as Joint Secretary (Fertilisers) in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.​

Both officers are expected to assume their new roles on May 1.​

Vandana Preyashi, known for her administrative acumen, has previously served as District Magistrate in Siwan, Bhagalpur, and Gaya, and has also held positions in the Central Government between 2014 and 2019.​

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar Singh has been given additional charge of the Social Welfare Department, the Parliamentary Affairs Department, and the Bihar Vikas Mission, filling the gap left by the deputation of the two officers.​

Another senior officer, Pratima Satish Kumar, has also been sent on central deputation and will take up a Joint Secretary-level role in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.​

The reshuffle reflects the government's continued efforts to streamline administrative operations and strengthen governance by strategically deploying senior officers across key departments.​