VGRC To Spotlight South Gujarat's Chikoo Output, Agro-Industrial Potential

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, April 28 (IANS) South Gujarat's emergence as a major centre for chikoo production and its growing role in the horticulture value chain will be a key focus at the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), where the fruit is expected to be showcased as a driver of investment, farm income and agro-industrial expansion.

The conference is scheduled to be held at Auro University in Surat on May 1 and 2, and is expected to bring together policymakers, investors, exporters and agri-entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in horticulture-linked industries, particularly around sapota (chikoo).

Official data from the Directorate of Horticulture shows that Gujarat produced around 2.40 lakh metric tonnes of chikoo in 2024-25, making it the second-largest producer in India.

The state also holds the first position in terms of area under cultivation, with more than 25,000 hectares dedicated to chikoo farming.

Within this output, South Gujarat has emerged as the dominant production belt, contributing over 1.15 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25, valued at more than Rs 230 crore.

This represents nearly half of the state's total production, indicating that every second chikoo grown in Gujarat is sourced from this region.

The state government has been promoting horticulture expansion through its Integrated Horticulture Development Programme.

Under the scheme, chikoo farmers are eligible for 90 per cent assistance for planting material of horticultural crops, along with financial support of Rs 22,000 per hectare for cultivation.

These measures are aimed at improving productivity, reducing input costs and strengthening farmer incomes.

Against this backdrop, VGRC South Gujarat is expected to highlight the potential of chikoo not only as a primary agricultural product but also as a base for value-added industries.

The fruit is considered suitable for processing, packaging, branding and export, with scope for expansion in cold chain infrastructure, food processing units, warehousing, ripening facilities and agri-logistics networks.

The conference is also expected to explore investment opportunities in agri-tech solutions and integrated farm-to-market systems, with a focus on strengthening supply chain efficiency and reducing post-harvest losses.

Officials indicate that such linkages are essential for improving market access for farmers while enabling greater participation from private sector stakeholders.

With rising demand for fresh and processed fruits in both domestic and international markets, Gujarat's chikoo sector is being positioned as part of a broader horticulture growth strategy.

The state's production strength, combined with policy support and expanding infrastructure, is expected to play a central role in shaping future investment in the agricultural value chain.

VGRC South Gujarat is likely to serve as a platform for aligning regional agricultural strengths with industrial and export opportunities, with chikoo cultivation forming a key example of this integration.