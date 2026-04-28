Ritedose Reaches“1,000 Hours Of Purpose”

On a recent volunteer day in Columbia, a group of Ritedose employees gathered around tables stacked with donated children's clothing, sorting items destined for children and families in women's safe houses across the region. Scenes like this one have played out throughout the year - in food banks, senior centers, neighborhood revitalization sites and workforce development programs - as Ritedose team members have partnered with organizations working to address some of the community's most pressing needs.

"At Ritedose, service is a core part of our culture and our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Janisha Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer, The Ritedose Corporation.“By providing employees time to volunteer during the workday, we empower our team to make a meaningful impact while strengthening our workplace culture and deepening partnerships with the nonprofits that support our region."

For many employees, the experience has been both rewarding and personal.

"I really enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels,” noted Jesse Powers, Warehouse Assistant, The Ritedose Corporation.“The smiles and appreciation from the people we delivered meals to made it a very fulfilling experience. Being there with my teammates from Ritedose also gave us the chance to laugh and get to know each other while preparing the meals. I would tell anyone who hasn't volunteered to definitely give it a try - at the end of the day, you feel great knowing you helped make someone's day a little easier and brighter."

Throughout the year, Ritedose employees have volunteered with nonprofit organizations focused on health, food security, housing stability and support for families and seniors. Organizations supported through the initiative include:

United Way of the Midlands, Homeless No More, Home Works of America, Palmetto Place, Transitions, Salvation Army of the Midlands, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Families Helping Families: Midlands, Rapid Shelter Columbia Foundation, The Cooperative Ministry, Indian Waters Council – Boy Scouts of America, Senior Resources and Oliver Gospel Mission.

For the program's coordinator, reaching the milestone reflects the impact behind every hour served.

"Coordinating the 1,000 Hours of Purpose program and volunteering alongside our employees has been an incredibly eye-opening experience,” said Liz Roberts, Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator, The Ritedose Corporation.“Working with organizations across Columbia has shown me just how deeply our community cares about helping others. Reaching the 1,000-hour milestone is especially meaningful because I've been able to see the impact behind every hour served. It's been a humbling reminder to stay grateful for the opportunities we have, and it makes me excited about the difference Ritedose will continue to make in our community."

The initiative reflects Ritedose's broader focus on community engagement and long-term investment in South Carolina's life sciences ecosystem. As the nation's leading manufacturer of sterile Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) pharmaceuticals, the company recognizes the connection between strong communities and a resilient healthcare supply chain. The program has also strengthened internal collaboration, empowering team members to recommend nonprofit partners and causes aligned with the company's mission and values.

Building on the program's success, Ritedose plans to expand the initiative in 2026 by growing the number of nonprofit partners and hosting a“Purpose Driven Partner” luncheon to recognize the agencies that helped make the milestone possible. The 1,000-hour mark is a starting point, not a finish line.

About The Ritedose Corporation

Ritedose is the largest sterile contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the US specializing in sterile Blow Fill Seal (BFS) technology that ensures sterile, consistent, and safe unit dose delivery. The company's process guides the development of molecules from clinical trials to commercialization of branded and generic inhalation and ophthalmic medications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Ritedose partners with leading pharmaceutical companies to deliver safe, effective, and reliable medications that improve patient outcomes. Ritedose: Passion and Precision with a Purpose. For more information visit Ritedose

Media Contact:

Alex Keown

630-346-5141

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On Behalf of Ritedose

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