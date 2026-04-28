Consensus Reached, Ready For Launch: Baiya International Group Inc.'S“Ark Plan” Sets First Destination On BNB

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Public Voting Results: Binance Coin (BNB) Wins with 89.2% of Votes, Becoming BIYA's First Core Digital Asset Allocation Target

Shenzhen, China, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baiya International Group Inc. (“BIYA” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BIYA), a human resource (“HR”) technology company utilizing its cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions, today announced that its digital asset strategy, the Cryptocurrency Ark Plan (the“Ark Plan”), has completed its first round of public voting, with Binance Coin (“BNB”) formally designated as the inaugural core digital asset for initial allocation.

Voting Results Revealed: BNB Wins by a Landslide as the Market Makes Its Choice

According to the results of the public vote, BNB received 89.2% support, compared to 10.8% for Official Trump (“TRUMP”), resulting in a decisive outcome. Based on these results, BNB has been selected as the first primary digital asset allocation direction for BIYA's Ark Plan.

The Company believes the outcome reflects more than a simple voting result, as it signifies the formation of a clear market consensus. While TRUMP represents high topicality, emotional elasticity, and instantaneous viral potential, BNB offers a more mature platform ecosystem, broader application scenarios, clearer value support, and stronger long-term strategic scalability.

Building on this market consensus, BIYA is now officially underway. The Ark Plan is not intended as a simple“buying a coin” approach, but as an operational framework that allows the market to steer the direction, mechanisms to drive the rhythm, and capital to amplify value. In periods of high market volatility and rapid narrative shifts, what ultimately determines long-term outcomes, in BIYA's view, is not chasing short-term sentiment or passively waiting for one-sided trends, but establishing a structured execution system with discipline, rhythm, feedback, and amplification effects.

Ark Plan Formally Enters Execution Phase

Following the voting outcome, the Ark Plan will proceed in four core stages:

Step 1: A Four-Pronged Approach – Initial $1 Million Purchase with Four Concurrent Execution Strategies

The Company plans to start with an initial $1 million purchase and simultaneously deploy four execution strategies around BNB to form a multi-layered, multi-rhythmic dynamic management structure.



Strategy A – Incremental Revenue Realization Mechanism: The Company will maintain its base position and only process periodic revenue portions. When the price rises by 1% relative to the cost anchor, only the corresponding 1% revenue portion will be sold, leaving the principal position untouched. This mechanism is designed to gradually realize incremental gains from volatility while maintaining a long-term market presence.

Strategy B – Anchored Price Round-Trip Mechanism: When the price rises by 1% relative to the anchored price, the entire corresponding position is sold; when the price drops back by 1%, it is repurchased. This mechanism emphasizes round-trip operations around clear price anchors to improve the efficiency of capturing short-cycle volatility.

Strategy C – Upward Momentum Mechanism: When the price rises by 2%, the entire corresponding position is sold; when the price drops by 1%, it is repurchased. This strategy leans toward waiting for larger gains during an uptrend before realizing revenue, while maintaining a relatively faster buy-back rhythm to enhance adaptability to strong market conditions. Strategy D – Downward Momentum Mechanism: When the price rises by 1%, the entire corresponding position is sold; when the price drops by 2%, it is repurchased. This strategy leans toward early revenue realization and patiently waiting for deeper corrections to secure re-entry opportunities at a lower cost.



These four strategies are expected to be advanced simultaneously, observed in parallel, and dynamically optimized to form an adaptive execution framework for various volatile environments. Through multi-path parallelism, the Company aims to not only establish initial strategic positions but also build a clear foundation for cost anchors, trading rhythms, and data for future phases.

Step 2: Concurrent Capital Arrangements: Reserving Greater Execution Space for the“Cryptocurrency Ark Plan”

BIYA has filed registration documents related to up to 30 million shares of common stock, reserving greater space for subsequent capital operations and the advancement of the Ark Plan. Following the final voting results, the Company will continue to move forward with coin purchases and position management. These capital arrangements are intended to enhance allocation capacity, execution flexibility, and support the transition of the Ark Plan into a more structured framework integrating capital operations, dynamic trading, and value realization.

Step 3: Utilizing 50% of Realized Revenue for Share Buybacks, Driving“Token-Stock Synergy” and Capital Value Return

The Company plans to allocate 50% of realized revenue for share buybacks to strengthen the capital value return mechanism and explore a more direct linkage between digital asset revenue and shareholder value. The objective is to ensure that periodic revenue from digital assets does not merely remain on the asset side but flows back into the listed company's value system through buybacks, fostering a highly recognizable“Token-Stock Synergy” capital path.

BIYA seeks to establish a complete structured closed-loop rather than isolated asset actions, starting with digital asset allocation, followed by mechanism execution and realized revenue formation, then the use of 50% of revenue for share buybacks, leading to shareholder value reinforcement, increased corporate visibility, and ultimately a new round of capital amplification.

Step 4: Continuous Disclosure of Real-time Data, Inviting More to“Board the Ark”

The Company intends to continue to disclose real-time data and key progress on the Ark Plan through its official social media and investor communication channels, including but not limited to voting results, position-building dynamics, periodic execution status, real-time trading feedback, mechanism performance, and subsequent voyage updates.

BIYA aims for the market to see not only the final result, but the entire journey, from direction formation and consensus gathering to the official boarding and continuous voyage. The Company believes that a truly vital capital project must possess three capabilities: accessibility, communicability, and sustainability.

Ms. Siyu Yang, Chief Executive Officer of BIYA, commented,“Amid continued digital asset market fragmentation, accelerating sector rotation, and the evolving interplay between sentiment and value, BIYA sets the direction, and the market provides validation. With consensus established, we are ready to move forward. Through the Ark Plan, we aim to establish a structured capital framework that moves beyond passive positioning and short-term sentiment, and instead focuses on rule-based execution and market participation. BNB has been selected as the initial asset for allocation, and the Ark Plan will now proceed into execution. We will continue to advance this framework with discipline and clarity, translating execution into long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Baiya International Group Inc. (“Baiya”)

Baiya has evolved from a job matching service provider into a cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions on the Gongwuyuan Platform to supplement its offline job matching services and started to position itself as a SaaS-enabled HR technology company by introducing its Gongwuyuan Platform in the flexible employment marketplace. Baiya has been and will continue to strategically develop and improve the Gongwuyuan Platform with product features that work together with its traditional offline service model to improve the job matching and HR related services in the flexible employment marketplace. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

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