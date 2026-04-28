Global Instability Accelerates Push For Domestic Energy Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergyWireNews: Global energy markets are once again confronting a familiar vulnerability. Rising instability in the Middle East and renewed concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a shipping corridor that handles roughly 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption, have intensified calls for the United States and Europe to strengthen long-term energy independence. As governments and industries reassess the risks tied to overseas supply disruptions, attention is increasingly turning toward politically aligned regions capable of delivering substantial new energy resources. Against this backdrop, Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) (profile ) is advancing an Arctic exploration strategy centered on Greenland's Jameson Land Basin where, after drilling two targeted wells later this year, the company anticipates securing rights to 70% of the basin and its estimated potential of up to 13 billion barrels of oil. The company recently strengthened that strategy through a newly announced agreement with



Energy security has re-emerged as a defining geopolitical issue.

Greenland Energy recently announced an operational milestone through a new agreement with Halliburton.

The Halliburton agreement follows two other key operational partnerships that collectively form the foundation of Greenland Energy's Arctic development strategy.

The Jameson Land Basin has long attracted geological interest because of its scale and petroleum system characteristics. The timing of Greenland Energy's development efforts coincides with growing strategic interest in energy security throughout North America and Europe.



Click here to view the custom infographic of the Greenland Energy editorial.

Global Unrest Intensifies Energy Security Concerns

Energy security has re-emerged as a defining geopolitical issue. The war in Ukraine, persistent instability in the Middle East, and tensions involving Iran have highlighted the vulnerability of global supply chains and the risks associated with dependence on concentrated energy corridors. The Strait of Hormuz remains especially important because approximately one-fifth of the world's petroleum liquids transit through the passage each day, making any disruption capable of impacting energy prices worldwide.

The International Energy Agency has repeatedly emphasized the interconnected nature of modern energy markets. In discussing global energy security, the IEA noted that disruptions in one region can trigger worldwide price spikes because“all are affected by price movements in an interconnected global market.” Even countries with strong domestic production remain exposed to price volatility tied to geopolitical instability abroad.

Europe has experienced these vulnerabilities firsthand in recent years. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European nations accelerated efforts to diversify energy supply and reduce reliance on external producers. The European Commission has identified energy diversification and supply resilience as central strategic priorities moving forward. Similar discussions are occurring in the United States, where policymakers continue to emphasize domestic production and allied-resource development as critical components of national security.

This environment has increased interest in projects capable of expanding reliable energy supply within politically aligned regions. Greenland Energy's work in the Jameson Land Basin aligns directly with that broader objective. If successful, the company's drilling campaign could help open access to a substantial new oil resource positioned closer to North American and European markets and outside many of the geopolitical flashpoints affecting current global supply routes.

Halliburton Agreement Strengthens Arctic Strategy

Greenland Energy just announced an operational milestone through a new agreement with Halliburton. A leading global oilfield services provider, Halliburton will provide integrated consulting services and logistical management tied to Greenland's 2026 drilling campaign in the Jameson Land Basin.

According to the announcement, the agreement includes“comprehensive well and drilling services” for Greenland Energy's onshore exploration program. Those services will support planning, coordination, transportation and handling of equipment and operational activities under Arctic conditions. Greenland Energy stated that the Halliburton arrangement forms“a key component of the company's integrated Arctic operations strategy,” complementing its previously announced partnerships with Stampede Drilling and Desgagnés. Together, these relationships are intended to provide drilling capability, logistics infrastructure and subsurface expertise for what is expected to be the first onshore exploration well drilled in the basin.

Halliburton brings extensive global experience in complex drilling environments. The company operates in more than 70 countries and is widely recognized as one of the world's leading providers of drilling technologies, well services and reservoir evaluation solutions. Its involvement potentially enhances Greenland Energy's ability to execute technically demanding exploration work in a remote Arctic environment where operational precision and logistics management are especially important.

“Greenland Energy Company's agreement with Halliburton is another pivotal milestone as we execute our 2026 drilling program and build on the momentum following our NASDAQ listing,” said Greenland Energy CEO Robert Price.“By working with Halliburton, we can tap into world-class expertise and advanced technologies that will enhance drilling accuracy, safety, and efficiency under Arctic conditions. This agreement strengthens our operational platform and emphasizes our commitment to technical excellence and responsible development in a frontier basin.” The company further noted that, after more than a year of logistical planning and site preparation, it expects to drill its first two wells in 2026.

The Halliburton partnership also reinforces Greenland Energy's broader narrative of building a fully integrated operational platform rather than approaching Arctic drilling through fragmented service arrangements. As the company works toward securing rights to 70% of the Jameson Land Basin and its estimated 13 billion barrels of oil potential, the ability to coordinate advanced drilling technologies, logistics and operational planning may prove critical to execution.

Strategic Partnerships Build Arctic Infrastructure

The Halliburton agreement follows two other key operational partnerships that collectively form the foundation of Greenland Energy's Arctic development strategy. Earlier this year, the company announced a partnership with Stampede Drilling to secure advanced rig capacity for the Jameson Land drilling campaign. According to the announcement, the agreement is intended to support drilling operations in one of the world's most technically challenging frontier regions.

Stampede Drilling specializes in high-performance drilling systems and has experience operating in difficult environments throughout North America. Greenland Energy stated that the agreement would help ensure“best-in-class rig performance” as the company advances toward its planned exploration wells. The operational demands of Arctic drilling, including weather conditions, transport limitations and remote infrastructure requirements, make reliable rig capability especially important.

The company also announced a logistics agreement with Desgagnés, focused on supporting the 2026 Arctic drilling campaign. Desgagnés is an established marine transportation and logistics provider with decades of experience supporting operations in northern environments. Greenland Energy indicated that the arrangement would support transportation and logistical coordination associated with Arctic exploration activities.

The Halliburton, Stampede and Desgagnés agreements outline a coordinated operating framework that integrates drilling performance, marine logistics and subsurface expertise. Greenland Energy noted that these arrangements ensure the highest quality rig performance, logistics and subsurface technology for the first onshore exploration well in the Jameson Land Basin.

The company's operational planning reflects the broader complexity of Arctic exploration. Unlike conventional onshore projects in mature basins, frontier Arctic campaigns require synchronized infrastructure, transportation and technical execution months in advance. Greenland Energy's effort to assemble specialized partners across multiple operational categories suggests a deliberate strategy aimed at reducing execution risk as it moves toward drilling the two wells that could secure rights to 70% of the basin's estimated resource potential.

Jameson Basin Holds Massive Resource Potential

The Jameson Land Basin has long attracted geological interest because of its scale and petroleum system characteristics. The basin spans approximately two million acres and includes multiple identified exploration targets supported by both historical seismic surveys and modern seismic reprocessing. Greenland Energy's exploration program is focused on what the company describes as a significant untapped hydrocarbon opportunity within one of the world's largest undrilled onshore frontier basins.

Geological research conducted over several decades has identified key petroleum system elements within the basin, including organic-rich source rocks, potential reservoir formations and trapping structures favorable for hydrocarbon accumulation. Additional industry analysis has highlighted the basin's combination of source rocks, reservoirs and structural features that may support large-scale accumulations.

The potential scale of the basin has become one of the central aspects of Greenland Energy's investment narrative. The company has noted the possibility of up to 13 billion barrels of oil potential within the Jameson Land Basin. While exploration risk is certainly a consideration, as acknowledged in the company's forward-looking disclosures, the scale alone places the project within a category that could attract substantial industry attention if drilling validates the resource estimates.

Industry context further underscores the significance of large frontier discoveries, classifying oil fields exceeding one billion barrels as“supergiant” discoveries. At the same time, studies have documented a broader decline in major oil discoveries globally over the past decade, increasing the strategic importance of frontier basins capable of delivering large new supply additions.

Previous coverage of Greenland Energy has also emphasized this broader strategic significance, noting that the company is pursuing“one of the most intriguing undeveloped frontier oil opportunities in the world.” Another article highlighted the growing importance of politically aligned resource development amid global energy instability. Together, these themes reinforce why the Jameson Land Basin continues drawing attention as Greenland Energy advances toward drilling.

Strategic Timing Creates Investor Opportunity

The timing of Greenland Energy's development efforts coincides with growing strategic interest in energy security throughout North America and Europe. Governments and industries are increasingly focused on securing stable long-term supply from jurisdictions aligned with Western economic and political interests. Greenland's geographic location and political relationship with Denmark position it differently from many of the world's major oil-producing regions currently facing geopolitical instability.

For North America, projects capable of contributing additional supply closer to domestic and allied markets may carry increasing strategic value. The United States has continued emphasizing energy resilience and diversified sourcing, while Europe has accelerated efforts to reduce dependence on vulnerable external supply chains. Greenland Energy's focus on Arctic resource development intersects with both priorities.

The company's emergence as a publicly traded platform also provides investors exposure to a frontier exploration story at a relatively early stage. Greenland Energy completed its public listing through a business combination transaction earlier this year. Since then, the company has continued building operational partnerships and advancing preparation for its planned drilling campaign.

At the center of the company's value proposition remains the expectation that, following the drilling of two targeted wells later this year, Greenland Energy will secure rights to 70% of the Jameson Land Basin and its estimated potential of up to 13 billion barrels of oil. While frontier exploration always carries meaningful geological and operational risks, Greenland Energy's combination of scale, strategic location and integrated Arctic operating strategy position it within one of the energy sector's most closely watched themes: the search for secure, large-scale energy resources capable of supporting long-term Western energy independence.

A Leading Provider of Product, Services to the Energy Industry

In addition to the agreement with Greenland Energy Company, Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) has achieved other key milestones recently. Earlier this month, the company was awarded a multibillion-dollar contract by YPF to provide bundled unconventional completions services in the Vaca Muerta, one of the world's most prolific shale resources outside North America. The award, which resulted from a competitive process, establishes a dedicated, exclusive, and multiyear collaboration.

According to the announcement, Halliburton will use its ZEUS(R) electric fracturing services in its first international deployment. The agreement also includes the OCTIV(R) Auto Frac service, part of the OCTIV digital fracturing services operating environment that delivers consistent onsite execution while pumping.

“This integrated approach establishes a new benchmark for international unconventional fracturing,” the company stated.“It combines electrification, automation and advanced digital workflows to improve efficiency, consistency and emissions-intensity reduction efforts. A common digital platform supports collaborative, phased integration of next-generation intelligent fracturing and advanced subsurface monitoring.”

The company also entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with PETRONAS Suriname Exploration & Production BV and Valaris to support the development of PETRONAS Suriname's local assets. The company noted that this effort brings together Halliburton, PETRONAS Suriname and Valaris early in the development lifecycle to foster close alignment from planning through execution. The collaboration reflects a unified focus on stronger project readiness, improved execution performance and long-term value creation.

This news, along with the announcement of Halliburton's agreement with Greenland Energy, reinforces Halliburton's expertise as one of the world's leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Halliburton is committed to work closely with Greenland to ensure the company's integrated Arctic operations strategy is successful.

For more information, visit Greenland Energy Company.

About EnergyWireNews

EnergyWireNews (“EWN”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the energy sector. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, EWN is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, EWN brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. EWN is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from EnergyWireNews, text“Energy” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the EnergyWireNews website applicable to all content provided by EnergyWireNews, wherever published or republished:

EnergyWireNews

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...

EnergyWireNews is powered by IBN

DISCLAIMER: EnergyWireNews (“EWN”) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by EWN are solely those of EWN. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable EWN for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. EWN is a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, EWN, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

EWN HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.“Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may”,“future”,“plan” or“planned”,“will” or“should”,“expected,”“anticipates”,“draft”,“eventually” or“projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and EWN undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

This communication contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained herein other than statements of present or historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding Greenland Energy Company's (the“Company”) future financial performance, business strategy, operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected benefits of the Company's recent business combination, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“potential,”“predict,” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs regarding future events and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the Company's control, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: (i) Exploration and Geological Risks, including the Company's status as a development-stage company with no operating history, revenues, or proved reserves; the inherent uncertainty in prospective resource estimates, including that the 13 billion barrel estimate is based on undiscovered accumulations with no certainty of discovery or commercial viability; geological complexity arising from limited seismic data coverage, pervasive igneous intrusions, faulting patterns, and significant Tertiary uplift creating thermal maturity uncertainty; the fact that the basin has never produced a commercial discovery despite decades of study dating back to the 1970s, and a 2008 USGS report stating less than a 10% chance of containing a technically recoverable hydrocarbon accumulation; and high-cost frontier exploration with estimated well costs of $40 million for the first well and $20 million for subsequent wells; (ii) Operational and Environmental Risks, including the challenges of operating in a remote Arctic location with extreme climate, harsh weather, limited daylight, no existing infrastructure, and seasonal access windows for equipment and personnel; drilling hazards such as blowouts, equipment failures, well control events, environmental releases, and accidents inherent in oil and gas operations; reliance on third-party contractors; and climate change scrutiny, as operations in Greenland face increasing opposition from environmental groups and institutional investors due to Arctic drilling concerns; (iii) Regulatory and Political Risks, including the 2021 Greenland drilling moratorium, and while licenses are grandfathered, future regulatory changes could jeopardize operations; geopolitical tensions, including U.S. interest in acquiring Greenland and Greenland's internal independence movements that could affect operations; permit requirements, as drilling requires Environmental Impact Assessment approval and Field Activities Application approval from Greenlandic authorities; and forfeiture risk, as failure to meet drilling milestones could result in loss of the Company's right to earn working interests; (iv) Financial and Capital Risks, including significant capital requirements and the need for substantial funding beyond current resources to complete the drilling program; commodity price volatility, as oil, gas, and NGL prices are highly volatile and will heavily influence project viability; a long development timeline during which market conditions may change significantly before potential production, unlike short-cycle shale projects; going concern uncertainty and substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern without additional financing; and energy transition risk, as global demand for oil may decline due to electric vehicle adoption, renewable energy policies, and changing consumer preferences; and other risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Company's Proxy Statement/Prospectus, dated February 18, 2026, in the section titled“Risk Factors”.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.