Rohit Pawar Demands Status Update On CID's Probe Into Ajit Pawar's Air Crash Flags Up Payments To VSR

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, April 28 (IANS) NCP (SP) legislator, Rohit Rajendra Pawar, on Tuesday formally petitioned the Additional Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Maharashtra, for an urgent status update on the ongoing investigation into Ajit Pawar's fatal air crash and the recording of an additional statement under Section 180 of the BNSS, 2023. He also flagged up major payments to VSR.

The petition raises several alarming points regarding the circumstances leading up to the January 28, 2026, crash and alleges a series of technical lapses, financial irregularities, and suspicious activities.

At the press conference, Rohit Pawar noted that a 'Zero FIR' was initially registered at High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru on March 23, 2026. Following an announcement by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the State Assembly, the case was transferred to the Maharashtra CID. Now, Rohit Rajendra Pawar has sought a formal update on the progress of this transferred investigation.

The letter highlights critical safety violations by VSR, the company operating the aircraft. On the day of the crash, visibility at Baramati airport was reportedly below the required 3 km. Despite warnings from Chief Pilot Captain Sumit Kapoor, it is alleged that the company owner pressured the crew to fly.

A more recent incident on April 25, 2026, involving a VSR Learjet (VT-VRR) bound for Dubai, saw a takeoff failure due to flap malfunctions. Rohit Pawar claims this reinforces a pattern of operating "dilapidated and dangerous" aircraft.

Rohit Pawar pointed to a surge in government bill payments to aviation companies during the 2025-26 fiscal year, totaling over Rs 210 crore. Specifically, he flagged that bills worth Rs 145 crore were released for VSR within just three days surrounding the crash (January 27–29). He has called for an enquiry into why such massive payments were cleared during the period of the tragedy.

He has mentioned reports of "black magic" rituals performed near Ajit Pawar's residences in Baramati and Mumbai by the self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.

“Kharat had suspicious financial dealings at Samata Patasanstha, with transactions totaling Rs 5.33 crore during the three days of the accident. Kharat reportedly traveled frequently on VSR Company aircraft. There could be a possible link between these rituals, the financial windfall, and the crash itself,” he said. He urged the CID to investigate these "sinister" connections.

The letter mentions a cancelled tender for government aircraft procurement. It is alleged that VSR's owner successfully lobbied to have the tender cancelled after the company failed to meet the safety criteria initially set by Ajit Pawar.

While the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting a technical probe, Rohit Pawar emphasised that their scope is limited to technical failures.

“The AAIB's response indicates they focus on technicalities to prevent future accidents. This leaves the criminal and conspiratorial aspects unaddressed. It is imperative that the CID investigates the human and criminal elements behind this loss," he said.