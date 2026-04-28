SPADREC And Mouratoglou Tennis Center Announce Strategic Partnership To Launch Integrated Racket Sports Ecosystem In The GCC And MENA Region

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A unified platform bringing together tennis and padel, as the partnership introduces a new model for player development across the region

, a leading sports and lifestyle investment platform backed by, has announced a strategic partnership between its flagship platform,, and the globally renowned Mouratoglou Tennis Center. The move marks the tennis center's expansion into the GCC and MENA region and is a significant step forward in the evolution of racket sports across the region.

The partnership brings together two high-performance disciplines under one unified vision: padel, led by WPA, and tennis, delivered through the Mouratoglou Tennis Center. Together, the collaboration aims to create a seamless player pathway across both sports, from grassroots development to elite performance.

While both sports have seen strong growth across the region, they have largely evolved independently. This partnership brings them together under a more structured and integrated model, aligning both disciplines within a single platform.

Designed to reshape how racket sports are experienced, the initiative will offer players, families, and communities access to world-class coaching and comprehensive development programmes within a single environment.

“Up until now, padel and tennis have grown side by side, but largely in isolation. For us, that never fully made sense. By partnering with Mouratoglou, we are bringing both sports together into one ecosystem, combining global excellence in tennis with our leadership in padel through WPA. More importantly, this sets the foundation for a more integrated and long-term approach to player development in the region.”

Founded by, coach to some of the world's most iconic tennis players, including, the Mouratoglou Tennis Center network is globally recognised for its innovative training methodology, high-performance programs, and international footprint. Its expansion into the region, in partnership with SPADREC, reflects both the growing maturity of the regional sports landscape and the increasing demand for premium, structured player development.

“The GCC is one of the most exciting regions today for racquet sports. Our partnership with SPADREC is built on a shared vision, strong alignment of values, and a genuine relationship of trust that allows us to grow with purpose. Together, we are creating destinations where sport, lifestyle and community naturally connect, shaping a new way to experience the game and supporting its long-term development across the region.”

SPADREC brings deep regional expertise, operational excellence and a proven track record in building and scaling sports platforms, with WPA already established as one of the leading padel operators in the region and internationally.

Through this partnership, both organisations aim to create long-term impact across the regional sports ecosystem by elevating performance standards and enhancing how racket sports are taught and experienced.

For more information about SPADREC Investment and World Padel Academy, please visitFor more information about Mouratoglou Tennis Center, please visit