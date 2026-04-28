Graniteshares Expands Yieldboost(TM) Lineup With Launch Of CRY And XEY Etfs
|Fund Name
|Ticker
|Underlying
|GraniteShares YieldBOOST TM CRCL ET
|CRY
|Circle Internet Group, Inc
|GraniteShares YieldBOOST TM Ether ET
|XEY
| Ether
About GraniteShares
GraniteShares is a global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Founded in 2016 by William“Will” Rhind and headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products across U.S., U.K., German, French, and Italian exchanges. The firm offers a range of leveraged, income-oriented, and thematic ETFs, including its YieldBOOSTTM platform and single-stock leveraged ETF lineup.
GraniteShares is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and has $11.35 billion in assets under management as of April 24, 2026.
For more information, visit graniteshares.
Media Contact
GraniteShares, Inc.
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Phone: (844) 476-8747
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1 An option is a contract that gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a specific asset at a predetermined price on or before a specified date. Options are a type of derivative, meaning their value is derived from the underlying asset.
2 A put option is a contract that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to sell an underlying asset at a specified price (the strike price) by or on a specific date (the expiration date)
RISK FACTORS & IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The fund is newly launched and has risks associated with its limited operating history.
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. Carefully read the prospectus or summary prospectus before investing.
There is no guarantee that the Fund ' s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of their investment.
An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in the Underlying CRCL & Ether ETFs
The Fund ' s strategy will cap its potential gain if the Underlying CRCL & Ether ETF ' s share increases in values
The Fund ' s strategy is subject to all potential losses if the Underlying CRCL & Ether ETF ' s share declines, which may not be offset by the income received by the Funds,
The Fund does not invest directly in the Underlying CRCL & Ether ETF,
Fund shareholders are not entitled to any distribution paid by the Underlying CRCL & Ether ETFs.
Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from the returns.
An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as option contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to include Risk of the Underlying ETF, Derivatives Risk, A Risk, Put Writing Strategy Risk, Option Market Liquidity Risk. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.
This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.
THE FUNDS ARE DISTRIBUTED BY ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC. GRANITESHARES IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC.
©2026 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares ETFs, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
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