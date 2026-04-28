Bitwave Collaborates With Hashgraph To Deliver Institutional-Grade USDC And HBAR Payments Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bitwave, the all-in-one digital asset finance stack, expands its stablecoin payments product to support secure, compliant, and fully reconciled on-chain transactions on Hedera









SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitwave, the leading enterprise digital asset finance platform, today announced a collaboration with Hashgraph to build a native integration with USDC and HBAR on the Hedera Network, the public distributed ledger governed by a global Council of leading institutions.

The integration will extend Bitwave Payments to include support for transactions in USDC and HBAR on Hedera, bringing stablecoin-powered accounts payable workflows directly into enterprise ERP systems.

By combining Hedera's council-governed public network, Bitwave, which is trusted by leading Fortune 100 enterprises and digital asset innovators for automating accounting workflows, ensuring regulatory compliance, and streamlining digital asset operations, offers a solution for scaling secure, compliant on-chain payments. The integration provides a structured foundation for enterprises seeking to operationalize on-chain payments within existing control frameworks.

Unlocking Institutional Stablecoin Payments with Bitwave and Hedera

Enterprises that are evaluating stablecoins as programmable settlement rails within governed public networks that meet institutional standards now have a solution. Before Bitwave, blockchains often lacked integration with core financial systems, creating payment reconciliation burdens and compliance complexity. Bitwave's Hedera integration addresses these challenges by:



Enabling bulk and one-off payments through purpose-built smart contracts on Hedera

Syncing on-chain transactions directly with ERP systems such as NetSuite

Automating approval workflows with role-based permissions Supporting flexible invoice denominations, including USDC and HBAR

Transactions are executed on Hedera via self-custodial wallets, ensuring enterprises maintain full control of funds while benefiting from Bitwave's structured execution and accounting workflows.

Built for Enterprise Controls and Audit Readiness

“Institutional finance leaders are evaluating stablecoins through the lens of control, compliance, and operational efficiency,” said Pat White, CEO of Bitwave.“Our work with Hashgraph ensures that organizations can deploy USDC and HBAR payments within structured approval workflows and established accounting processes.”

Bitwave is both SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II certified, which enables financial teams and public auditors to use Bitwave to validate on-chain transaction data with confidence while maintaining rigorous internal controls. The new Hedera blockchain integration extends this audit-ready architecture to USDC and HBAR payment flows, ensuring transactions can be fully logged, reconciled, and compliant.

Expanding Hedera's Enterprise Payment Rails

As part of the strategic collaboration, Bitwave will make Hedera-native payment rails available to its global client base, enabling organizations to operationalize on-chain payments within existing finance workflows.

“Organizations must have confidence in the networks they rely on,” said Rob Allen, Head of Hedera Enterprise Adoption at Hashgraph.“Hedera's council governance and documented decision-making processes provide that confidence, and collaborations like this with Bitwave help translate institutional trust into operational value for enterprise payment flows.”

The integration is designed to support a wide range of use cases, including vendor payments, fintech disbursements, treasury management, and sustainability-linked funding initiatives.

Bitwave anticipates the integration will drive meaningful transaction volume onto Hedera by enabling enterprises to process high-value payments in a secure, automated, and compliant manner.

To start managing on-chain Hedera payments with Bitwave please visit .

About Bitwave

Bitwave is the leading enterprise digital-asset finance platform, enabling organizations to manage, account for, and transact in digital assets. With Bitwave's SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II certified software, Bitwave is the market leader for crypto accounting, reconciliation and payment management software. Bitwave connects crypto payments, DeFi activity, and blockchain operations with existing ERP and accounting systems, empowering finance teams to operate confidently in the digital economy. Bitwave does not store, hold, move, transfer, transmit or exchange any currency or digital asset on behalf of others (customers or otherwise) or make payments on behalf of others. Bitwave does not offer digital wallets or have access to private wallet keys of others. Trusted by Fortune 500s and the finance industry's leading enterprises and institutions, Bitwave simplifies digital asset tax, accounting, and payment workflows for global finance teams with a comprehensive, audit-ready platform. For more, visit.

About Hashgraph

Hashgraph is a rapidly growing software company comprising world-renowned leaders and builders in web3. Founded with the mission to foster a secure, trusted, and sustainable decentralized world, Hashgraph powers Hedera, the leading distributed ledger technology (DLT) network for enterprise and web3 builders. With a global presence, Hashgraph spearheads Hedera's marketing, product innovation, and technical development. Committed to accelerating application deployment, Hashgraph introduces pioneering products and services that bridge traditional and decentralized finance, advancing us towards an internet of value.

For more information visit

Media Contact:

Amy Kalnoki

Co-Founder & COO, Bitwave

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