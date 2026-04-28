Central Bancompany, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
|Media Contact:
|Investor Relations Contact:
|Dan Westhues
|Charlie Martin
|SEVP, Chief Customer Officer
|Corporate Development Officer
|Central Bancompany, Inc.
|Central Bancompany, Inc.
|...
|...
|(573) 634-1281
|(314) 686-7007
Current quarter, prior quarter and prior year quarter information is provided on pages 4-7 below.
|Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|Q1
|Q4
|Q1
|Q vs PQ
|Q vs PYQ
|FY26
|FY25
|FY25
|$VAR
|%VAR
|$VAR
|%VAR
|(dollars in thousands, except per common share data)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|190,868
|$
|258,588
|$
|319,668
|$
|(67,720
|)
|(26.2
|)
|%
|$
|(128,800
|)
|(40.3
|)
|%
|Short-term earning assets
|1,187,368
|1,806,594
|1,230,602
|(619,226
|)
|(34.3
|)
|%
|(43,234
|)
|(3.5
|)
|%
|Investment securities
|6,791,275
|6,422,352
|5,802,740
|368,923
|5.7
|%
|988,535
|17.0
|%
|Loans held for investment:
|Construction and development
|512,681
|570,749
|489,243
|(58,068
|)
|(10.2
|)
|%
|23,438
|4.8
|%
|Commercial, financial & agricultural
|1,740,689
|1,761,287
|1,767,642
|(20,598
|)
|(1.2
|)
|%
|(26,953
|)
|(1.5
|)
|%
|Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 1
|3,267,008
|3,150,269
|3,278,281
|116,739
|3.7
|%
|(11,273
|)
|(0.3
|)
|%
|Owner-occupied commercial real estate
|1,583,461
|1,580,260
|1,608,046
|3,201
|0.2
|%
|(24,585
|)
|(1.5
|)
|%
|Commercial real estate
|4,850,469
|4,730,529
|4,886,327
|119,940
|2.5
|%
|(35,858
|)
|(0.7
|)
|%
|Total commercial loans
|7,103,839
|7,062,565
|7,143,212
|41,274
|0.6
|%
|(39,373
|)
|(0.6
|)
|%
|Residential mortgage loans 2
|3,423,146
|3,321,101
|3,112,039
|102,045
|3.1
|%
|311,107
|10.0
|%
|Home equity lines of credit
|422,737
|410,845
|357,655
|11,892
|2.9
|%
|65,082
|18.2
|%
|Consumer credit card
|93,171
|98,310
|87,669
|(5,139
|)
|(5.2
|)
|%
|5,502
|6.3
|%
|Other consumer loans
|499,019
|551,395
|835,039
|(52,376
|)
|(9.5
|)
|%
|(336,020
|)
|(40.2
|)
|%
|Total residential and consumer loans
|4,438,073
|4,381,651
|4,392,402
|56,422
|1.3
|%
|45,671
|1.0
|%
|Total unpaid principal balance
|11,541,912
|11,444,216
|11,535,614
|97,696
|0.9
|%
|6,298
|0.1
|%
|Add: Unearned income
|(9,342
|)
|(9,611
|)
|(23,677
|)
|269
|(2.8
|)
|%
|14,335
|(60.5
|)
|%
|Loans held for investment
|11,532,570
|11,434,605
|11,511,937
|97,965
|0.9
|%
|20,633
|0.2
|%
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
|(149,889
|)
|(149,674
|)
|(153,738
|)
|(215
|)
|0.1
|%
|3,849
|(2.5
|)
|%
|Net loans
|11,382,681
|11,284,931
|11,358,199
|97,750
|0.9
|%
|24,482
|0.2
|%
|Loans held for sale
|29,457
|54,119
|19,856
|(24,662
|)
|(45.6
|)
|%
|9,601
|48.4
|%
|Land, buildings, and equipment, net
|221,577
|215,931
|214,602
|5,646
|2.6
|%
|6,975
|3.3
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|350,859
|351,664
|354,084
|(805
|)
|(0.2
|)
|%
|(3,225
|)
|(0.9
|)
|%
|Other assets
|302,286
|357,799
|284,709
|(55,513
|)
|(15.5
|)
|%
|17,577
|6.2
|%
|Total assets
|$
|20,456,371
|$
|20,751,978
|$
|19,584,460
|$
|(295,607
|)
|(1.4
|)
|%
|$
|871,911
|4.5
|%
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|5,563,373
|$
|5,615,652
|$
|5,335,974
|$
|(52,279
|)
|(0.9
|)
|%
|$
|227,399
|4.3
|%
|Savings and interest-bearing demand
|8,284,962
|8,611,895
|8,054,662
|(326,933
|)
|(3.8
|)
|%
|230,300
|2.9
|%
|Time
|1,617,106
|1,635,078
|1,682,101
|(17,972
|)
|(1.1
|)
|%
|(64,995
|)
|(3.9
|)
|%
|Total deposits
|15,465,441
|15,862,625
|15,072,737
|(397,184
|)
|(2.5
|)
|%
|392,704
|2.6
|%
|Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements
|1,066,923
|1,011,851
|1,097,440
|55,072
|5.4
|%
|(30,517
|)
|(2.8
|)
|%
|Total customer funds
|16,532,364
|16,874,476
|16,170,177
|(342,112
|)
|(2.0
|)
|%
|362,187
|2.2
|%
|Other liabilities
|125,681
|93,525
|170,656
|32,156
|34.4
|%
|(44,975
|)
|(26.4
|)
|%
|Total liabilities
|16,658,045
|16,968,001
|16,340,833
|(309,956
|)
|(1.8
|)
|%
|317,212
|1.9
|%
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common equity
|3,983,174
|3,900,011
|3,433,445
|83,163
|2.1
|%
|549,729
|16.0
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|(54,051
|)
|(16,872
|)
|(90,865
|)
|(37,179
|)
|220.4
|%
|36,814
|(40.5
|)
|%
|Less: Treasury stock
|(130,797
|)
|(99,162
|)
|(98,953
|)
|(31,635
|)
|31.9
|%
|(31,844
|)
|32.2
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,798,326
|3,783,977
|3,243,627
|14,349
|0.4
|%
|554,699
|17.1
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|20,456,371
|$
|20,751,978
|$
|19,584,460
|$
|(295,607
|)
|(1.4
|)
|%
|$
|871,911
|4.5
|%
|1 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans updated presentation to include multi-family loans
|2 Residential mortgage loans updated presentation to include residential construction and development
| Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
| Q1
| Q4
| Q1
|Q vs PQ
|Q vs PYQ
| FY26
| FY25
| FY25
|$VAR
|%VAR
|$VAR
|%VAR
|(dollars in thousands, except per common share data)
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|176,076
|$
|178,961
|$
|176,274
|$
|(2,885
|)
|(1.6
|)
|%
|$
|(198
|)
|(0.1
|)
|%
|Investment securities
|67,983
|64,582
|53,405
|3,401
|5.3
|%
|14,578
|27.3
|%
|Short-term earning assets
|13,995
|11,741
|10,530
|2,254
|19.2
|%
|3,465
|32.9
|%
|Total interest income
|258,054
|255,284
|240,209
|2,770
|1.1
|%
|17,845
|7.4
|%
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|43,425
|43,133
|43,730
|292
|0.7
|%
|(305
|)
|(0.7
|)
|%
|Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements
|6,012
|5,688
|7,206
|324
|5.7
|%
|(1,194
|)
|(16.6
|)
|%
|Total interest expense
|49,437
|48,821
|50,936
|616
|1.3
|%
|(1,499
|)
|(2.9
|)
|%
|Net interest income
|208,617
|206,463
|189,273
|2,154
|1.0
|%
|19,344
|10.2
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|3,146
|3,016
|2,920
|130
|4.3
|%
|226
|7.7
|%
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges and commissions
|14,413
|14,553
|13,944
|(140
|)
|(1.0
|)
|%
|469
|3.4
|%
|Payment services revenue
|16,370
|17,063
|15,976
|(693
|)
|(4.1
|)
|%
|394
|2.5
|%
|Brokerage services
|7,936
|7,701
|6,714
|235
|3.1
|%
|1,222
|18.2
|%
|Fees for fiduciary services
|14,307
|14,214
|12,463
|93
|0.7
|%
|1,844
|14.8
|%
|Mortgage banking revenues, net
|9,536
|9,408
|8,727
|128
|1.4
|%
|809
|9.3
|%
|Investment securities gains, net
|-
|-
|109
|-
|-
|%
|(109
|)
|(100.0
|)
|%
|Other income
|2,526
|2,832
|855
|(306
|)
|(10.8
|)
|%
|1,671
|195.4
|%
|Total noninterest income
|65,088
|65,771
|58,788
|(683
|)
|(1.0
|)
|%
|6,300
|10.7
|%
|Less: Investment securities gains, net
|-
|-
|109
|-
|-
|%
|(109
|)
|(100.0
|)
|%
|Total adjusted noninterest income 1
|65,088
|65,771
|58,679
|(683
|)
|(1.0
|)
|%
|6,409
|10.9
|%
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|76,039
|76,799
|71,247
|(760
|)
|(1.0
|)
|%
|4,792
|6.7
|%
|Net occupancy and equipment
|12,166
|12,731
|11,847
|(565
|)
|(4.4
|)
|%
|319
|2.7
|%
|Computer software and maintenance
|5,977
|5,241
|6,056
|736
|14.0
|%
|(79
|)
|(1.3
|)
|%
|Marketing and business development
|4,556
|5,476
|4,959
|(920
|)
|(16.8
|)
|%
|(403
|)
|(8.1
|)
|%
|Legal and professional fees
|6,065
|5,923
|4,878
|142
|2.4
|%
|1,187
|24.3
|%
|Bankcard processing, rewards and related cost
|7,753
|7,595
|7,022
|158
|2.1
|%
|731
|10.4
|%
|Other expenses
|14,060
|15,749
|16,252
|(1,689
|)
|(10.7
|)
|%
|(2,192
|)
|(13.5
|)
|%
|Total noninterest expenses
|126,616
|129,514
|122,261
|(2,898
|)
|(2.2
|)
|%
|4,355
|3.6
|%
|Income before income taxes
|143,943
|139,704
|122,880
|4,239
|3.0
|%
|21,063
|17.1
|%
|Income taxes
|32,855
|32,113
|28,082
|742
|2.3
|%
|4,773
|17.0
|%
|Net income
|$
|111,088
|$
|107,591
|$
|94,798
|$
|3,497
|3.3
|%
|$
|16,290
|17.2
|%
|Less: Investment securities gains, net of taxes
|-
|-
|83
|-
|-
|%
|(83
|)
|(100.0
|)
|%
|Adjusted net income 1
|$
|111,088
|$
|107,591
|$
|94,715
|$
|3,497
|3.3
|%
|$
|16,373
|17.3
|%
|End of period shares
|239,787
|241,106
|220,735
|(1,319
|)
|(0.5
|)
|%
|19,052
|8.6
|%
|Weighted average fully diluted shares
|240,637
|229,267
|219,951
|11,370
|5.0
|%
|20,690
|9.4
|%
|Net income per common share - diluted
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.43
|$
|(0.01
|)
|(1.5
|)
|%
|$
|0.03
|7.2
|%
|Adjusted net income 1 per common share - diluted
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.43
|$
|(0.01
|)
|(1.5
|)
|%
|$
|0.03
|7.3
|%
|Dividends / share
|$
|0.120
|$
|0.155
|$
|0.055
|$
|(0.035
|)
|(22.6
|)
|%
|$
|0.065
|118.2
|%
|1 These are non-GAAP financial measures management believes are helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Further information on these financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this release.
|Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Quarterly Summary of Financial Results (unaudited)
|Q1
|Q4
|Q1
|Q vs PQ
|Q vs PYQ
|FY26
|FY25
|FY25
|$VAR
|%VAR
|$VAR
|%VAR
|(dollars in thousands, except per common share data and other information)
|Financial Ratios (GAAP)
|Net interest margin
|4.32
|%
|4.38
|%
|4.19
|%
|(0.06
|)
|%
|(1.37
|)
|%
|0.13
|%
|3.00
|%
|Return on average total assets
|2.20
|%
|2.17
|%
|2.00
|%
|0.03
|%
|1.19
|%
|0.19
|%
|9.54
|%
|Return on average common equity
|11.8
|%
|12.1
|%
|12.1
|%
|(0.4
|)
|%
|(2.9
|)
|%
|(0.3
|)
|%
|(2.6
|)
|%
|Fee income ratio
|23.8
|%
|24.2
|%
|23.7
|%
|(0.4
|)
|%
|(1.6
|)
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.3
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|46.3
|%
|47.6
|%
|49.3
|%
|(1.3
|)
|%
|(2.8
|)
|%
|(3.0
|)
|%
|(6.1
|)
|%
|Effective tax rate
|22.8
|%
|23.0
|%
|22.9
|%
|(0.2
|)
|%
|(0.7
|)
|%
|-
|%
|(0.1
|)
|%
|Financial Ratios (Non-GAAP) 1
|Net interest margin (FTE) 2
|4.36
|%
|4.41
|%
|4.23
|%
|(0.06
|)
|%
|(1.31
|)
|%
|0.13
|%
|3.03
|%
|Adjusted return on average total assets
|2.20
|%
|2.17
|%
|2.00
|%
|0.03
|%
|1.19
|%
|0.19
|%
|9.63
|%
|Adjusted return on average common equity
|11.8
|%
|12.1
|%
|12.1
|%
|(0.4
|)
|%
|(2.9
|)
|%
|(0.3
|)
|%
|(2.6
|)
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity
|13.0
|%
|13.5
|%
|13.7
|%
|(0.5
|)
|%
|(3.8
|)
|%
|(0.7
|)
|%
|(4.8
|)
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|13.0
|%
|13.5
|%
|13.7
|%
|(0.5
|)
|%
|(3.8
|)
|%
|(0.7
|)
|%
|(4.8
|)
|%
|Adjusted fee income ratio
|23.8
|%
|24.2
|%
|23.7
|%
|(0.4
|)
|%
|(1.6
|)
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.5
|%
|Efficiency ratio (FTE) 2
|45.7
|%
|47.0
|%
|48.7
|%
|(1.3
|)
|%
|(2.8
|)
|%
|(3.0
|)
|%
|(6.2
|)
|%
|Net Interest Margin & Yields
|Interest-earning cash yield 2
|3.86
|%
|4.11
|%
|4.65
|%
|(0.25
|)
|%
|(6.0
|)
|%
|(0.79
|)
|%
|(17.1
|)
|%
|Investment securities yield 2
|4.23
|%
|4.19
|%
|3.79
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.9
|%
|0.44
|%
|11.7
|%
|Loan yield 2
|6.24
|%
|6.27
|%
|6.20
|%
|(0.03
|)
|%
|(0.5
|)
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.7
|%
|Cost of deposits
|1.13
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.20
|%
|(0.01
|)
|%
|(0.5
|)
|%
|(0.07
|)
|%
|(5.6
|)
|%
|Cost of funds
|1.21
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.30
|%
|-
|%
|(0.1
|)
|%
|(0.10
|)
|%
|(7.3
|)
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|74.8
|%
|72.4
|%
|76.5
|%
|2.3
|%
|3.2
|%
|(1.7
|)
|%
|(2.3
|)
|%
|Interest-free funds ratio
|43.4
|%
|43.1
|%
|41.1
|%
|0.3
|%
|0.7
|%
|2.3
|%
|5.5
|%
|Interest-earning asset yield 2
|5.38
|%
|5.45
|%
|5.36
|%
|(0.07
|)
|%
|(1.3
|)
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.4
|%
|Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.81
|%
|1.82
|%
|1.92
|%
|(0.01
|)
|%
|(0.7
|)
|%
|(0.11
|)
|%
|(5.7
|)
|%
|Net interest spread
|3.57
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.44
|%
|(0.06
|)
|%
|(1.6
|)
|%
|0.13
|%
|3.8
|%
|Benefit of interest-free funds
|0.79
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.79
|%
|-
|%
|-
|%
|-
|%
|(0.4
|)
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)1, 2
|4.36
|%
|4.41
|%
|4.23
|%
|(0.06
|)
|%
|(1.3
|)
|%
|0.13
|%
|3.0
|%
|Other Information
|Number of full service offices
|156
|155
|153
|1
|0.6
|%
|3
|2.0
|%
|Full-time equivalent employees
|2,918
|2,905
|2,918
|13
|0.4
|%
|-
|-
|%
|Consolidated Capital Ratios
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|28.6
|%
|28.1
|%
|24.4
|%
|0.6
|%
|2.0
|%
|4.2
|%
|17.3
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|29.9
|%
|29.3
|%
|25.7
|%
|0.6
|%
|1.9
|%
|4.2
|%
|16.3
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|17.4
|%
|17.9
|%
|15.8
|%
|(0.5
|)
|%
|(2.8
|)
|%
|1.6
|%
|10.0
|%
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|28.6
|%
|28.1
|%
|24.4
|%
|0.6
|%
|2.0
|%
|4.2
|%
|17.3
|%
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|18.6
|%
|18.2
|%
|16.6
|%
|0.3
|%
|1.8
|%
|2.0
|%
|12.1
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)1
|17.1
|%
|16.8
|%
|15.0
|%
|0.3
|%
|1.9
|%
|2.1
|%
|14.1
|%
|Risk-weighted assets
|$
|12,343
|$
|12,403
|$
|12,340
|$
|(60
|)
|(0.5
|)
|%
|$
|3
|-
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|15.84
|$
|15.69
|$
|14.69
|$
|0.15
|0.9
|%
|$
|1.15
|7.8
|%
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)1
|$
|14.38
|$
|14.24
|$
|13.09
|$
|0.14
|1.0
|%
|$
|1.29
|9.8
|%
|Bank-Level Ratios
|Tier 1 capital ratio
|12.9
|%
|12.9
|%
|13.3
|%
|-
|%
|0.3
|%
|(0.4
|)
|%
|(3.1
|)
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|14.1
|%
|14.1
|%
|14.6
|%
|-
|%
|0.3
|%
|(0.4
|)
|%
|(3.0
|)
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|7.9
|%
|8.2
|%
|8.6
|%
|(0.3
|)
|%
|(3.9
|)
|%
|(0.7
|)
|%
|(8.5
|)
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 ratio
|12.9
|%
|12.9
|%
|13.3
|%
|-
|%
|0.3
|%
|(0.4
|)
|%
|(3.1
|)
|%
|1These are non-GAAP financial measures management believes are helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Further information on these financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this release.
|2Fully-tax equivalent basis.
|Asset Quality
|Allowance for credit losses / loans held for investment
|1.30
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.34
|%
|(0.01
|)
|%
|(0.7
|)
|%
|(0.04
|)
|%
|(2.7
|)
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|149,889
|$
|149,674
|$
|153,738
|$
|215
|0.1
|%
|$
|(3,849
|)
|(2.5
|)
|%
|Allowance for unfunded loan commitments
|$
|369
|$
|349
|$
|490
|$
|20
|5.7
|%
|$
|(121
|)
|(24.7
|)
|%
|Allowance for investment securities
|$
|10
|$
|10
|$
|22
|$
|-
|-
|%
|$
|(12
|)
|(54.5
|)
|%
|Nonperforming loans / loans held for investment
|0.45
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.05
|%
|12.2
|%
|0.02
|%
|5.2
|%
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|52,075
|$
|46,006
|$
|49,391
|$
|6,069
|13.2
|%
|$
|2,684
|5.4
|%
|Nonperforming commercial loans
|$
|23,071
|$
|17,245
|$
|19,729
|$
|5,826
|33.8
|%
|$
|3,342
|16.9
|%
|Nonperforming consumer loans
|$
|29,004
|$
|28,761
|$
|29,662
|$
|243
|0.8
|%
|$
|(658
|)
|(2.2
|)
|%
|Nonperforming assets / total assets
|0.27
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.02
|%
|7.0
|%
|(0.02
|)
|%
|(5.5
|)
|%
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|54,823
|$
|51,960
|$
|55,520
|$
|2,863
|5.5
|%
|$
|(697
|)
|(1.3
|)
|%
|Net charge-offs / average loans
|0.10
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.12
|%
|-
|%
|3.6
|%
|(0.02
|)
|%
|(15.1
|)
|%
|Net charge-offs
|$
|2,910
|$
|2,841
|$
|3,453
|$
|69
|2.4
|%
|$
|(543
|)
|(15.7
|)
|%
|Commercial net charge-offs
|$
|317
|$
|770
|$
|1,169
|$
|(453
|)
|(58.8
|)
|%
|$
|(852
|)
|(72.9
|)
|%
|Consumer net charge-offs
|$
|2,593
|$
|2,071
|$
|2,284
|$
|522
|25.2
|%
|$
|309
|13.5
|%
|Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Quarterly Average Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|Q1
|Q4
|Q1
|Q vs PQ
|Q vs PYQ
|FY26
|FY25
|FY25
|$VAR
|%VAR
|$VAR
|%VAR
|(dollars in thousands)
|Average Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|185,128
|$
|187,628
|$
|188,038
|$
|(2,500
|)
|(1.3
|)
|%
|$
|(2,910
|)
|(1.5
|)
|%
|Short-term earning assets
|1,531,094
|1,180,781
|955,427
|350,313
|29.7
|%
|575,667
|60.3
|%
|Investment securities
|6,564,377
|6,154,552
|5,765,263
|409,825
|6.7
|%
|799,114
|13.9
|%
|Loans held for investment
|11,469,527
|11,335,992
|11,565,417
|133,535
|1.2
|%
|(95,890
|)
|(0.8
|)
|%
|Less allowance for credit losses
|(149,545
|)
|(149,126
|)
|(153,760
|)
|(419
|)
|0.3
|%
|4,215
|(2.7
|)
|%
|Net loans
|11,319,982
|11,186,866
|11,411,657
|133,116
|1.2
|%
|(91,675
|)
|(0.8
|)
|%
|Loans held for sale
|22,274
|33,068
|17,569
|(10,794
|)
|(32.6
|)
|%
|4,705
|26.8
|%
|Land, buildings, and equipment, net
|217,629
|216,211
|215,867
|1,418
|0.7
|%
|1,762
|0.8
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|351,380
|352,186
|354,612
|(806
|)
|(0.2
|)
|%
|(3,232
|)
|(0.9
|)
|%
|Other assets
|321,631
|354,945
|266,704
|(33,314
|)
|(9.4
|)
|%
|54,927
|20.6
|%
|Total assets
|$
|20,513,495
|$
|19,666,237
|$
|19,175,137
|$
|847,258
|4.3
|%
|$
|1,338,358
|7.0
|%
|Average Liabilities
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|5,512,732
|$
|5,375,187
|$
|5,074,272
|$
|137,545
|2.6
|%
|$
|438,460
|8.6
|%
|Savings and interest-bearing demand
|8,381,593
|7,962,083
|8,004,524
|419,510
|5.3
|%
|377,069
|4.7
|%
|Time
|1,631,224
|1,671,731
|1,685,989
|(40,507
|)
|(2.4
|)
|%
|(54,765
|)
|(3.2
|)
|%
|Total deposits
|15,525,549
|15,009,001
|14,764,785
|516,548
|3.4
|%
|760,764
|5.2
|%
|Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements
|1,072,669
|1,004,520
|1,084,995
|68,149
|6.8
|%
|(12,326
|)
|(1.1
|)
|%
|Total customer funds
|16,598,218
|16,013,521
|15,849,780
|584,697
|3.7
|%
|748,438
|4.7
|%
|Other liabilities
|85,692
|129,327
|143,694
|(43,635
|)
|(33.7
|)
|%
|(58,002
|)
|(40.4
|)
|%
|Total liabilities
|16,683,910
|16,142,848
|15,993,474
|541,062
|3.4
|%
|690,436
|4.3
|%
|Average Stockholders' Equity
|Common equity
|3,957,717
|3,650,132
|3,405,171
|307,585
|8.4
|%
|552,546
|16.2
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(24,857
|)
|(27,585
|)
|(124,265
|)
|2,728
|(9.9
|)
|%
|99,408
|(80.0
|)
|%
|Treasury stock
|(103,275
|)
|(99,158
|)
|(99,243
|)
|(4,117
|)
|4.2
|%
|(4,032
|)
|4.1
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,829,585
|3,523,389
|3,181,663
|306,196
|8.7
|%
|647,922
|20.4
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|20,513,495
|$
|19,666,237
|$
|19,175,137
|$
|847,258
|4.3
|%
|$
|1,338,358
|7.0
|%
|Average interest-earning assets
|$
|19,587,272
|$
|18,704,393
|$
|18,303,676
|$
|882,879
|4.7
|%
|$
|1,283,596
|7.0
|%
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|11,085,486
|10,638,334
|10,775,508
|447,152
|4.2
|%
|309,978
|2.9
|%
|Average interest-free funds
|8,501,786
|8,066,059
|7,528,168
|435,727
|5.4
|%
|973,618
|12.9
|%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations
In this release, we provide information about certain non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. The non-GAAP measures as defined by the Company may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.
We disclose net interest income and related ratios and analysis on a fully taxable-equivalent (“FTE”) basis, which may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. We believe this presentation to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income as it provides a relevant comparison of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. In addition, certain performance measures, including the efficiency ratio and net interest margin utilize net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis.
We evaluate our profitability and performance based on adjusted net income, adjusted total revenue, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted fee income and adjusted return on average total assets. We adjust each of these measures to exclude the loss on the expected sale of the consumer loan portfolio in one of our markets and adjustments that resulted from certain investment portfolio repositioning activities during the periods presented that we consider to be outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe this allows investors to assess our net income, total revenue and noninterest income exclusive of the impact of changes outside the ordinary course of business. Similarly, we evaluate our operational efficiency based on tangible noninterest expense and our adjusted efficiency ratio, which excludes the effect of amortization of intangibles (a non-cash expense item) as well as the exclusions mentioned previously in this paragraph, and includes the tax benefit associated with our tax-advantaged loans.
We evaluate our financial condition based on the ratios of our tangible common equity to our tangible assets, tangible book value per share, return and adjusted return on average common equity, and return and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our calculation of these ratios allows readers to assess our stockholders' equity, exclusive of the effect of our goodwill and other intangible assets.
Reconciliations for each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below. Each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented should be considered in context with our GAAP financial results included in this release.
|Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Quarterly Reconciliation of non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
|Q1
|Q4
|Q1
|Q vs PQ
|Q vs PYQ
|FY26
|FY25
|FY25
|$VAR
|%VAR
|$VAR
|%VAR
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Interest income (FTE), net interest income (FTE) and net interest margin (FTE)
|Interest income
|$
|258,054
|$
|255,284
|$
|240,209
|$
|2,770
|1.1
|%
|$
|17,845
|7.4
|%
|Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 1
|1,804
|1,658
|1,581
|146
|8.8
|%
|223
|14.1
|%
|Interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|$
|259,858
|$
|256,942
|$
|241,790
|$
|2,916
|1.1
|%
|$
|18,068
|7.5
|%
|Net interest income
|{a}
|$
|208,617
|$
|206,463
|$
|189,273
|$
|2,154
|1.0
|%
|$
|19,344
|10.2
|%
|Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 1
|1,804
|1,658
|1,581
|146
|8.8
|%
|223
|14.1
|%
|Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|{b}
|$
|210,421
|$
|208,121
|$
|190,854
|$
|2,300
|1.1
|%
|$
|19,567
|10.3
|%
|Average interest-earning assets
|{c}
|$
|19,587,272
|$
|18,704,393
|$
|18,303,676
|$
|882,879
|4.7
|%
|$
|1,283,596
|7.0
|%
|Net interest margin 2
|{a ÷ c}
|4.32
|%
|4.38
|%
|4.19
|%
| (0.06
|)
|%
|(1.4
|)
|%
|0.13
|%
|3.0
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 2
|{b ÷ c}
|4.36
|%
|4.41
|%
|4.23
|%
| (0.06
|)
|%
|(1.3
|)
|%
|0.13
|%
|3.0
|%
|1 Effective marginal tax rate of 23.84% used for all periods.
|2 Ratios for the quarters are presented on an annualized basis.
|Adjusted noninterest income, adjusted total revenue and adjusted fee income ratio
|Noninterest income
|{a}
|$
|65,088
|$
|65,771
|$
|58,788
|$
|(683
|)
|(1.0
|)
|%
|$
|6,300
|10.7
|%
|Less: Investment securities gains, net
|-
|-
|109
|-
|-
|%
|(109
|)
|(100.0
|)
|%
|Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|{b}
|$
|65,088
|$
|65,771
|$
|58,679
|(683
|)
|(1.0
|)
|%
|6,409
|10.9
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|208,617
|$
|206,463
|$
|189,273
|2,154
|1.0
|%
|19,344
|10.2
|%
|Noninterest income
|65,088
|65,771
|58,788
|(683
|)
|(1.0
|)
|%
|6,300
|10.7
|%
|Total revenue
|{c}
|273,705
|272,234
|248,061
|1,471
|0.5
|%
|25,644
|10.3
|%
|Less: Investment securities gains, net
|-
|-
|109
|-
|-
|%
|(109
|)
|(100.0
|)
|%
|Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)
|{d}
|$
|273,705
|$
|272,234
|$
|247,952
|$
|1,471
|0.5
|%
|$
|25,753
|10.4
|%
|Fee income ratio
|{a ÷ c}
|23.8
|%
|24.2
|%
|23.7
|%
| (0.4
|)
|%
|(1.6
|)
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.3
|%
|Adjusted fee income ratio (non-GAAP)
|{b ÷ d}
|23.8
|%
|24.2
|%
|23.7
|%
| (0.4
|)
|%
|(1.6
|)
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.5
|%
|Tangible noninterest expense, adjusted total revenue (FTE) and efficiency ratio (FTE)
|Net interest income
|$
|208,617
|$
|206,463
|$
|189,273
|$
|2,154
|1.0
|%
|$
|19,344
|10.2
|%
|Noninterest income
|65,088
|65,771
|58,788
|(683
|)
|(1.0
|)
|%
|6,300
|10.7
|%
|Total revenue
|{a}
|273,705
|272,234
|248,061
|1,471
|0.5
|%
|25,644
|10.3
|%
|Less: Investment securities gains, net
|-
|-
|109
|-
|-
|%
|(109
|)
|-
|%
|Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 1
|1,804
|1,658
|1,581
|146
|8.8
|%
|223
|14.1
|%
|Adjusted total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|{b}
|$
|275,509
|$
|273,892
|$
|249,533
|$
|1,617
|0.6
|%
|$
|25,976
|10.4
|%
|Noninterest expense
|{c}
|$
|126,616
|$
|129,514
|$
|122,261
|$
|(2,898
|)
|(2.2
|)
|%
|$
|4,355
|3.6
|%
|Less: Amortization of intangible assets
|804
|807
|807
|(3
|)
|(0.4
|)
|%
|(3
|)
|(0.4
|)
|%
|Tangible noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|{d}
|$
|125,812
|$
|128,707
|$
|121,454
|$
|(2,895
|)
|(2.2
|)
|%
|$
|4,358
|3.6
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|{c ÷ a}
|46.3
|%
|47.6
|%
|49.3
|%
| (1.3
|)
|%
|(2.8
|)
|%
| (3.0
|)
|%
|(6.1
|)
|%
|Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|{d ÷ b}
|45.7
|%
|47.0
|%
|48.7
|%
| (1.3
|)
|%
|(2.8
|)
|%
| (3.0
|)
|%
|(6.2
|)
|%
|1 Effective marginal tax rate of 23.84% used for all periods.
|Adjusted net income and adjusted return on average total assets
|Net income
|{a}
|$
|111,088
|$
|107,591
|$
|94,798
|$
|3,497
|3.3
|%
|$
|16,290
|17.2
|%
|Add: Investment securities (gains), net of taxes 1
|-
|-
|(83
|)
|-
|-
|%
|83
|(100.0
|)
|%
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|{b}
|$
|111,088
|$
|107,591
|$
|94,715
|$
|3,497
|3.3
|%
|$
|16,373
|17.3
|%
|Average total assets
|{c}
|$
|20,513,495
|$
|19,666,237
|$
|19,175,137
|$
|847,258
|4.3
|%
|$
|1,338,358
|7.0
|%
|Return on average total assets 2
|{a ÷ c}
|2.20
|%
|2.17
|%
|2.00
|%
|0.03
|%
|1.2
|%
|0.19
|%
|9.5
|%
|Adjusted return on average total assets (non-GAAP) 2
|{b ÷ c}
|2.20
|%
|2.17
|%
|2.00
|%
|0.03
|%
|1.2
|%
|0.19
|%
|9.6
|%
|1 Effective marginal tax rate of 23.84% used for all periods.
|2Ratios for the quarters are presented on an annualized basis.
|Tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets
|Total stockholders' equity
|{a}
|$
|3,798,326
|$
|3,783,977
|$
|3,243,627
|$
|14,349
|0.4
|%
|$
|554,699
|17.1
|%
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|350,859
|351,664
|354,084
|(805
|)
|(0.2
|)
|%
|(3,225
|)
|(0.9
|)
|%
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|{b}
|$
|3,447,467
|$
|3,432,313
|$
|2,889,543
|$
|15,154
|0.4
|%
|$
|557,924
|19.3
|%
|Total shares of Class A common stock outstanding
|{c}
|239,787
|241,106
|220,735
|(1,319
|)
|(0.5
|)
|%
|19,052
|8.6
|%
|Book value per share
|{a ÷ c}
|$
|15.84
|$
|15.69
|$
|14.69
|$
|0.15
|0.9
|%
|$
|1.15
|7.8
|%
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|{b ÷ c}
|$
|14.38
|$
|14.24
|$
|13.09
|$
|0.14
|1.0
|%
|$
|1.29
|9.8
|%
|Total assets
|{d}
|$
|20,456,371
|$
|20,751,978
|$
|19,584,460
|$
|(295,607
|)
|(1.4
|)
|%
|$
|871,911
|4.5
|%
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|350,859
|351,664
|354,084
|(805
|)
|(0.2
|)
|%
|(3,225
|)
|(0.9
|)
|%
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|{e}
|$
|20,105,512
|$
|20,400,314
|$
|19,230,376
|$
|(294,802
|)
|(1.4
|)
|%
|$
|875,136
|4.6
|%
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|{a ÷ d}
|18.6
|%
|18.2
|%
|16.6
|%
|0.3
|%
|1.8
|%
|2.0
|%
|12.1
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|{b ÷ e}
|17.1
|%
|16.8
|%
|15.0
|%
|0.3
|%
|1.9
|%
|2.1
|%
|14.1
|%
|Tangible net income, adjusted tangible net income, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|Net income
|{a}
|$
|111,088
|$
|107,591
|$
|94,798
|$
|3,497
|3.3
|%
|$
|16,290
|17.2
|%
|Add: Amortization of intangible assets, net of taxes 1
|612
|615
|615
|(2
|)
|(0.4
|)
|%
|(2
|)
|(0.4
|)
|%
|Tangible net income (non-GAAP)
|111,700
|108,206
|95,413
|3,495
|3.2
|%
|16,288
|17.1
|%
|Add: Investment securities (gains), net of taxes 1
|-
|-
|(83
|)
|-
|-
|%
|83
|(100.0
|)
|%
|Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)
|{b}
|$
|111,700
|$
|108,206
|$
|95,330
|$
|3,495
|3.2
|%
|$
|16,371
|17.2
|%
|Average common equity
|{c}
|$
|3,829,585
|$
|3,523,389
|$
|3,181,663
|$
|306,196
|8.7
|%
|$
|647,922
|20.4
|%
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|351,380
|352,186
|354,612
|(806
|)
|(0.2
|)
|%
|(3,232
|)
|(0.9
|)
|%
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|{d}
|$
|3,478,205
|$
|3,171,203
|$
|2,827,051
|$
|307,002
|9.7
|%
|$
|651,154
|23.0
|%
|Return on average common equity 2
|{a ÷ c}
|11.8
|%
|12.1
|%
|12.1
|%
| (0.4
|)
|%
|(2.9
|)
|%
| (0.3
|)
|%
|(2.6
|)
|%
|Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 2
|{b ÷ c}
|11.8
|%
|12.1
|%
|12.1
|%
| (0.4
|)
|%
|(2.9
|)
|%
| (0.3
|)
|%
|(2.6
|)
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 2
|{a ÷ d}
|13.0
|%
|13.5
|%
|13.7
|%
| (0.5
|)
|%
|(3.8
|)
|%
| (0.7
|)
|%
|(4.8
|)
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 2
|{b ÷ d}
|13.0
|%
|13.5
|%
|13.7
|%
| (0.5
|)
|%
|(3.8
|)
|%
| (0.7
|)
|%
|(4.8
|)
|%
|1 Effective marginal tax rate of 23.84% used for all periods.
|2Ratios for the quarters are presented on an annualized basis.
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