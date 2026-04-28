Amplitech Group, Inc. Secures Over $2 Million In Follow-On Orders Under Previously Announced LOI With North American MNO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ), today announced the receipt of follow-on orders exceeding $2 million under a previously disclosed Letter of Intent (LOI) with a North American mobile network operator (MNO). These orders reflect incremental demand, including additional quantities beyond those initially contemplated, driven by ongoing requirements for the radio configuration currently being delivered during the Company's second quarter.

For the period from January 1 through the end of April 2026, the Company has recorded bookings exceeding $8 million across its business segments, bringing its total backlog to over $20 million.

“We are encouraged by the continued order activity under this previously announced LOI, particularly as these new follow-on orders represent demand beyond the originally anticipated volumes, with deliveries expected to extend into fiscal year 2026,” said Fawad Maqbool, CEO and CTO of AmpliTech Group.“This additional demand reflects the customer's continued evaluation and utilization of our technology and our ability to support deployment requirements. As shipments to this customer resumed during the current quarter, these orders contribute to our operational visibility for 2026 and support our focus on converting pipeline opportunities into revenue.”

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services, is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and ORAN 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, that these follow on orders will have any effect on the current pricing of the AMPG publicly traded shares and Rights. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identified and described in more detail in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

X: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

...