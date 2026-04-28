Lead Plaintiff Deadlines In Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA), Coty Inc. (COTY), And Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Atara”) (NASDAQ: ATRA) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between May 20, 2024 and January 9, 2026 regarding Atara's manufacturing and tabelecleucel's regulatory prospects. If you purchased Atara shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 22, 2026.

Coty Inc. (COTY)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Coty Inc. (“Coty”) (NYSE: COTY) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between November 5, 2025 and February 4, 2026 regarding slowing growth in Coty's Prestige fragrance segment. If you purchased Coty shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 22, 2026.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax”) (NYSE: LU) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between April 7, 2023 and January 26, 2025 regarding Lufax's internal controls and financial results. If you purchased Lufax shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 20, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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