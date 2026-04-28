Investor-Voted Outcomes Highlight Disciplined Deal Flow At Innovation Funders Showcase

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Angel Capital Association (ACA) Summit concluded with a clear signal from active investors: disciplined, well-positioned companies are rising to the top in a very selective capital environment.

CORIT Medical is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on a Class I, single-use surgical device designed to reduce nasal obstruction and improve breathing. The company addresses a large, defined market with a practical, physician-adoptable solution positioned for near-term growth.

CORIT is a Keiretsu Forum-MST portfolio company and one of the first participants in the organization's ReStart program. ReStart is a structured model designed to reposition companies with strong underlying technology but misaligned execution. The model is governance-driven and designed to move companies toward a liquidity event within a structured timeframe.

“CORIT is an example of what happens when you combine a viable product with disciplined leadership, go-to-market focus, and governance,” said Howard Lubert, Area President of Keiretsu Forum-MST.“Investors responded to clarity, strategy, and a clear path forward.”

CORIT's recognition reinforces a broader trend: Investors are prioritizing companies that demonstrate execution readiness, capital efficiency, and defined exit pathways.

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About Keiretsu Forum-MST

Keiretsu Forum-MST is an investor-led community focused on curated deal flow, structured diligence, and disciplined early-stage investing. Through initiatives such as ReStart and IPO Angels, the organization emphasizes governance, execution, and defined pathways to liquidity in today's evolving capital markets.

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Keiretsu Forum-MST Communications

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