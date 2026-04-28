India Belongs To All Religions, Was Never A Hindu Nation: AIUDF Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 28 (IANS) All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA from Assam, Rafiqul Islam, on Tuesday criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat over his reported remarks describing "India as a Hindu nation", asserting that the country has always been secular and belongs equally to people of all faiths.

Speaking to IANS, the AIUDF legislator said India was never a nation exclusively for any one religion and its secular character is clearly enshrined in the Constitution.

"India was never a Hindu nation. It has always been a secular country. India does not belong only to Hindus, Muslims or Christians -- it belongs to people of all religions. The secular nature of the country is also mentioned in the Constitution," AIUDF leader Islam said.

He termed Bhagwat's statement "misleading in nature" and said India's identity had remained inclusive through different historical periods.

"When the Mughals ruled India for centuries, it did not become a Muslim nation. When the British ruled for around 200 years, it did not become a Christian nation. Even in the last 12 years, when Narendra Modi has been the country's Prime Minister, no effort was taken to make India a Hindu nation," he said.

The MLA also added that India would continue to remain a country for followers of all religions in the future as well.

"India belongs to Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs and everyone else. I hope Mohan Bhagwat ji, being a senior person, will not mislead the people of India," AIUDF leader Islam said.

Recently, in a programme, RSS Chief Bhagwat has said that there is no need to declare India a "Hindu Rashtra" as it already is one.

He added that the RSS is often asked to declare India a Hindu Nation, but said that there is no need to declare what already exists.