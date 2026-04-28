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Kingston launches 30.72TB Gen5 U.2 NVMe SSD for Next Generation Data Centers
(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE - April 28, 2026: Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP, the flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the launch of the Kingston DC3000ME Gen5 U.2 NVMe SSD with a new high-capacity 30.72TB1 option, expanding the DC3000ME family to address the growing storage density and performance demands of modern data centers.
The DC3000ME leverages a high-speed PCIe 5.0 NVMe interface, delivering sequential read speeds of up to 14GB/s2 and random read performance of up to 2.8 million IOPS2, enabling faster data access for compute intensive applications. Full backward compatibility with PCIe 4.0 allows organisations to deploy DC3000ME across mixed server environments while preparing for future platform upgrades. Designed with enterprise class reliability in mind, DC3000ME utilises 3D eTLC NAND and includes on-board power loss protection (PLP) to safeguard data in the event of unexpected power loss. The drive also supports AES 256-bit encryption and TCG Opal 2.0 self-encrypting drive (SED) capabilities to help organisations meet stringent security and compliance requirements.
“The launch of the 30.72TB DC3000ME marks an important milestone for Kingston’s data center portfolio,” said Tony Hollingsbee, SSD business manager, Kingston EMEA. “As AI, HPC, and cloud environments continue to scale, customers are looking to maximise storage density without compromising performance or reliability. DC3000ME with 30.72TB delivers exactly that.”
All DC3000ME capacities, including the newly launched 30.72TB model, are backed by Kingston’s legendary technical support and a 5-year limited warranty3, providing long-term confidence for enterprise and data center deployments.
The DC3000ME leverages a high-speed PCIe 5.0 NVMe interface, delivering sequential read speeds of up to 14GB/s2 and random read performance of up to 2.8 million IOPS2, enabling faster data access for compute intensive applications. Full backward compatibility with PCIe 4.0 allows organisations to deploy DC3000ME across mixed server environments while preparing for future platform upgrades. Designed with enterprise class reliability in mind, DC3000ME utilises 3D eTLC NAND and includes on-board power loss protection (PLP) to safeguard data in the event of unexpected power loss. The drive also supports AES 256-bit encryption and TCG Opal 2.0 self-encrypting drive (SED) capabilities to help organisations meet stringent security and compliance requirements.
“The launch of the 30.72TB DC3000ME marks an important milestone for Kingston’s data center portfolio,” said Tony Hollingsbee, SSD business manager, Kingston EMEA. “As AI, HPC, and cloud environments continue to scale, customers are looking to maximise storage density without compromising performance or reliability. DC3000ME with 30.72TB delivers exactly that.”
All DC3000ME capacities, including the newly launched 30.72TB model, are backed by Kingston’s legendary technical support and a 5-year limited warranty3, providing long-term confidence for enterprise and data center deployments.
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