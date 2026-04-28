George Clooney Defends Jimmy Kimmel Against Trump's 'Violence' Claim

George Clooney Defends Jimmy Kimmel

Actor and filmmaker George Clooney has come out in support of comedian and television host Jimmy Kimmel following criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump over a controversial joke on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, according to Variety.

Trump had earlier called Kimmel's remark about Melania Trump, describing her as having the glow of an "expectant widow", a "despicable call to violence," and urged ABC to fire the late-night host. Reacting to the controversy, Clooney defended Kimmel while speaking at the Chaplin Award Gala, where he was honoured for his contributions to cinema. "Jimmy's a comedian, and I would argue that Karoline Leavitt didn't mean shots should be fired," Clooney said at the 51st Chaplin Award Gala, where he was honoured for his contributions to cinema, adding, "......'Well, jokes are jokes.' But the rhetoric is a little dangerous. And we've seen it a lot lately."

Clooney on 'Dangerous' Political Rhetoric

Clooney argued that such statements should be viewed in context, but cautioned that political rhetoric overall has become increasingly heated. "The rhetoric is a little dangerous... and we've seen it a lot lately," he said, adding that language used in political discourse could be toned down, according to Variety. The actor also criticised the tendency to label dissenters as "traitors," calling such rhetoric excessive and harmful. "When one side is calling anyone they disagree with traitors to the country, which is a charge that's punishable by death, just because they don't agree with someone, I think the rhetoric is a little too heated," Clooney said.

'Challenge People With Power'

The controversy comes in the backdrop of heightened tensions following a security scare that led to the cancellation of the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Clooney, known for his advocacy of press freedom, reiterated his belief in holding those in power accountable. Referring to his upbringing, he said, "My father's rule when we were growing up was to challenge people with more power," Clooney said. "That's always been our mantra. That's what my sister and I believed, and what my mother and father believed in. It's served us well. It's gotten us in trouble, and that's a good thing," according to Variety.

The Chaplin Award Gala has historically honoured artists vocal on political and social issues, including filmmakers like Pedro Almodovar, Spike Lee and Robert Redford. Among presenters at the event was The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host Stephen Colbert, along with actors Julianna Margulies, Sam Rockwell and John Turturro.

Advocating for a Free Press

Clooney concluded by emphasising the importance of a free press, saying journalists must continue to question those in power. "I always have faith in the press. I always believe in it. I'm the son of a journalist, you know?" Clooney concluded. "I also think that you're not supposed to have a good relationship with government. You're supposed to be questioning them. The people that I support- the Democrats. So, I'm a Democrat. I make no apologies for it. The people that I support -- Bill Clinton, Barack Obama -- they didn't enjoy getting chased down by reporters. People in power don't like to have to answer all the questions in the world. That's fair. They shouldn't enjoy it. And the reporters should make sure that they hold people's feet to the fire. That's the rules. That's what Jefferson talked about in 1787. We need to be able to have a free and fair press," according to Variety. (ANI)

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