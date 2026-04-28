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Beyond the Dashboard: Chery Brings Full Remote Control to CSH Vehicles with the CarLinko App
(MENAFN- atccoms) Connectivity has quietly become one of the defining battlegrounds in modern mobility. While performance, efficiency, and design still matter, the way drivers interact with their vehicles is increasingly shaping ownership experiences.
With the rollout of the CarLinko app across its Super Hybrid (CSH) lineup, including the TIGGO 7, TIGGO 8, TIGGO 9, and ARRIZO 8 PHEV, Chery is making a decisive move into that space.
At the centre of this ecosystem is the T-Box, a technology layer that effectively bridges the gap between car and smartphone. In simple terms, it directly connects the owner’s car to their phone, enabling them to easily manage, monitor, and interact with their vehicle remotely.
The implications are practical. Through the CarLinko app, drivers can lock or unlock their vehicles, adjust windows, or even operate the sunroof, whether they’re stepping out of a meeting or sitting at home. A tap on the interface allows users to remotely start or stop the engine, activate climate control, or prepare the cabin in advance, turning everyday commutes into a more seamless experience.
With the rollout of the CarLinko app across its Super Hybrid (CSH) lineup, including the TIGGO 7, TIGGO 8, TIGGO 9, and ARRIZO 8 PHEV, Chery is making a decisive move into that space.
At the centre of this ecosystem is the T-Box, a technology layer that effectively bridges the gap between car and smartphone. In simple terms, it directly connects the owner’s car to their phone, enabling them to easily manage, monitor, and interact with their vehicle remotely.
The implications are practical. Through the CarLinko app, drivers can lock or unlock their vehicles, adjust windows, or even operate the sunroof, whether they’re stepping out of a meeting or sitting at home. A tap on the interface allows users to remotely start or stop the engine, activate climate control, or prepare the cabin in advance, turning everyday commutes into a more seamless experience.
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