Purehealth Receives Full Accreditation From AAHRPP

MENAFN - Asdaf News)PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has achieved full accreditation from the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs (AAHRPP) for its SEHA and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) entities, recognising the strength of the group's clinical research capabilities.

The research divisions of both entities operate under the Abu Dhabi Health Research Centre (ADHRC), PureHealth's integrated clinical research hub, which consolidates activity across 16 hospitals, primary care clinics and advanced laboratories in Abu Dhabi. With more than 200 active studies spanning early and advanced clinical trials, as well as translational research, ADHRC is underpinned by a unified governance framework that strengthens oversight and enables high-quality research at scale.

AAHRPP accreditation is internationally recognised as the gold standard for human research protection. It requires institutions to meet rigorous, voluntary peer-reviewed standards that go beyond regulatory requirements and demonstrate a strong commitment to ethical, high-quality research oversight. SEHA and SSMC have been granted full accreditation for a three-year term, demonstrating PureHealth's leadership in advancing world-class, ethically governed clinical research and further strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a regional hub for research and innovation.

AAHRPP accreditation is a key consideration for clinical trial sponsors and operators when selecting research sites. It provides independent assurance that institutions meet internationally recognised standards for ethics, human subject protection and operational integrity, enabling the delivery of complex, high-impact clinical research. By securing AAHRPP accreditation, PureHealth strengthens its competitive position as a preferred regional partner for complex, high-impact clinical trials, differentiating itself through independently validated ethical and operational excellence.

As Abu Dhabi advances its healthcare and life sciences strategy, this accreditation reinforces PureHealth's role in positioning the Emirate as a globally competitive destination for ethically governed, high-quality clinical research.

Tags#AAHRPP #Purehealth #SEHA #SSMC