MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Restart Life Sciences' Wholly Owned Subsidiary Holy Crap Foods Launches on Walmart Canada's Digital Marketplace

April 28, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Crap Foods Inc. ("Holy Crap Foods"), has secured a listing on Walmart Canada's online marketplace, Walmart. The Company's initial product lineup has been accepted for sale, with inventory currently in transit to Walmart's fulfillment network. Product availability is expected following receipt and system activation.

As part of its initial launch on Walmart, the Company is introducing its Superseed and Oatmeal Variety Pack, designed to showcase a selection of its core products to new customers on the platform. Following this initial phase, the Company intends to expand its product lineup on Walmart to include additional high-performing SKUs based on sales data and customer demand.







(Holy Crap Superseed and Oatmeal Variety Pack)

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This listing represents an important step in expanding the Company's distribution footprint and establishing access to a large-scale national retail platform. Walmart serves millions of Canadian consumers and continues to grow as a key e-commerce channel across grocery and wellness categories.

"Our entry into Walmart marks the beginning of a broader expansion across major retail platforms," said Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer of Restart Life Sciences Corp. "We are starting with a curated product offering and plan to scale our lineup as demand builds. We believe this positions us well to accelerate growth and increase our presence within the functional food category."

The addition of Walmart is expected to enhance product visibility and support broader customer reach across Canada, while complementing the Company's existing e-commerce channels and contributing to a more diversified revenue base.

Expanding Distribution Through Established Retail Platforms

The listing on Walmart forms part of Restart Life's broader strategy to scale distribution through established retail and digital marketplaces. Platforms of this scale provide access to significant consumer traffic, trusted purchasing environments, and integrated fulfillment infrastructure.

Management believes that participation in major marketplaces supports:

Incremental sales opportunities across new customer segments Increased brand visibility through established retail ecosystems Scalable customer acquisition Diversification of revenue channels alongside existing direct-to-consumer and marketplace operations

This development builds on the Company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its e-commerce capabilities and improve overall digital performance across its brand portfolio.

Positioning for Continued Expansion

Management views the Walmart Canada listing as a meaningful step in strengthening Holy Crap Foods' position within the functional food and digestive health category. As consumer demand for clean-label and wellness-focused products continues to grow, the Company believes it is well positioned to expand its presence within this segment.

Restart Life Sciences thanks its shareholders for their continued support as it advances its strategy and builds out its distribution platform.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at .

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Superseed Cereal and Holy Crap Superseed Oatmeal are premium functional food brands offering nutrient-dense, clean-label products made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Based in Gibsons, British Columbia, the brand has built a loyal and growing customer base across Canada, driven by strong consumer trust and repeat purchases.

Positioned within the fast-growing gut health and wellness category, Holy Crap's gluten-free, non-GMO, high-fiber products support digestive health and sustained energy, while gaining traction as a trusted, everyday solution for health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the closing of the Acquisition and the satisfaction or waiver of the related conditions precedent and the timing thereof, the perceived benefits of the Acquisition, the ability for Restart to integrate Holy Crap's business into its existing operations; the benefits of vertically integrating the co-packer facility; anticipated closing date, and the Company's expectations relating to Holy Crap.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the Acquisition, the Company's financial condition, the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties;. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions in the Definitive Agreement, that Restart will be able to successfully integrate the Holy Crap assets into its existing operations; and the current and future social, economic and political conditions.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at .

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.