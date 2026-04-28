New Data Shows AI Video Screening Prompts Clinical Evaluation, With 80% Of Diagnosed Patients Receiving Treatment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Among more than 2,000 patients who completed a TDScreen assessment, 156 received a Tardive Dyskinesia diagnosis and 125 were prescribed treatment, real-world evidence that AI-enabled screening is closing a long-standing care gap

Orem, Utah, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Videra Health, a leading AI platform for behavioral health providers, today announced new real-world data showing that patients who previously did not recognize Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) symptoms are now being identified and prompted to seek clinical evaluation following use of its video-based AI screening tool, TDScreen. Among over 2,000 patients who completed follow-up, 156 received a Tardive Dyskinesia diagnosis and 125 were prescribed treatment, suggesting that AI-enabled screening is closing a long-standing care gap. In recognition of Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Month (May), the findings highlight how scalable screening can help close persistent gaps in detection and care for this often underdiagnosed condition.

TD is a chronic, involuntary movement disorder that can develop as a side effect of long-term use of certain medications, particularly antipsychotic drugs. Although it is estimated to affect millions of Americans, TD remains frequently underrecognized due to subtle early symptoms and inconsistent screening practices. Symptoms are often mistaken for anxiety, aging, or other conditions, leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment.

Since its launch in May 2024, TDScreen has been used to complete more than 9,400 screenings across 8,600 unique patients, with 757 providers and healthcare organizations gaining access to the tool. Adoption has accelerated significantly over the past year, with the number of patients screened more than doubling in less than 12 months. New follow-up data provides early insight into how patients are engaging with care after screening.

Among more than 2,000 patients who responded to follow-up outreach since the program launched in 2025:



548 discussed their screening results with a healthcare provider

156 received a TD diagnosis 125 were prescribed treatment by their healthcare provider, representing 80% of those diagnosed

Data reflects self-reported outcomes from patients who responded to follow-up outreach; additional diagnoses and treatment initiations are expected as more patients complete clinical evaluations. These findings underscore how accessible AI-enabled screening tools can help support patients in moving from unrecognized symptoms to clinical evaluation and care.

One patient shared,“If it wasn't for this screening, I wouldn't have mentioned my symptoms to my provider. My quality of life is so much better now that I am managing them.”

"What we are seeing with TDScreen is real-world validation that identifying TD risk earlier can prompt patients to seek evaluation and engage in care," said Loren Larsen, CEO of Videra Health. "When 80% of newly diagnosed patients start care, it highlights the importance of routine screening and follow-up. During Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Month, Videra Health is encouraging patients, caregivers, and providers to prioritize routine screening and open dialogue about potential side effects of long-term medication use.”

"TDScreen has brought greater consistency and objectivity to how we screen for and monitor potential tardive dyskinesia across our practice," said Carmen Kosicek, PMHNP, CEO and Co-founder of Visionary Psychiatry. "By establishing a clear baseline and tracking changes over time, we are better equipped to identify when patients may need further evaluation and to have more informed discussions about their care."

TDScreen uses advanced video analysis and machine learning to assess involuntary movements associated with TD in a matter of minutes. Designed to complement clinical evaluation, TDScreen enables patients to complete the 5-minute video-based screenings on their own, either in-office or remotely, and provides information that supports providers in monitoring patients and informing treatment decisions. TDScreen is designed to identify potential signs of TD and support clinical decision-making, but it is not a diagnostic tool and does not replace evaluation by a qualified healthcare provider.

TDScreen remains available at no cost for any provider or patient wanting to screen for TD. Visit tdscreen to learn more.

About Videra HealthTM

Videra Health is a leading AI platform for behavioral health providers. The FDA-registered digital platform transforms how doctors and healthcare systems interact and track a patient's journey, illuminating the hidden depths of patient behavior and outcomes. Videra Health connects providers and patients anytime, anywhere, between visits and post-discharge via written, audio, and video assessments that translate into actionable quantitative and qualitative patient data. The platform streamlines diagnoses, enhances care accessibility, optimizes workflows, and drives down costs for providers and healthcare systems.

For more information, visit .





CONTACT: Stacy Callahan Videra Health...