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Nokia Corporation - Managers' Transactions (Ihamuotila)


2026-04-28 08:01:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nokia Corporation
Managers' transactions
28 April 2026 at 15:00 EEST
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Ihamuotila)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ihamuotila, Timo
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 153632/4/10

___________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-04-28
Venue: VFSI
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 18452 Unit price: 9.0960 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 18452 Volume weighted average price: 9.0960 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-04-28
Venue: HREU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 30650 Unit price: 9.0960 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 30650 Volume weighted average price: 9.0960 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-04-28
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 898 Unit price: 9.1000 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 898 Volume weighted average price: 9.1000 EUR
____________________________________________

Total aggregated transactions
Volume: 50 000 Volume weighted average price: 9.0961 EUR

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email:...
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email:...


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