Nokia Corporation - Managers' Transactions (Ihamuotila)
Managers' transactions
28 April 2026 at 15:00 EEST
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Ihamuotila)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ihamuotila, Timo
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 153632/4/10
___________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-04-28
Venue: VFSI
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 18452 Unit price: 9.0960 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 18452 Volume weighted average price: 9.0960 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-04-28
Venue: HREU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 30650 Unit price: 9.0960 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 30650 Volume weighted average price: 9.0960 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-04-28
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 898 Unit price: 9.1000 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 898 Volume weighted average price: 9.1000 EUR
____________________________________________
Total aggregated transactions
Volume: 50 000 Volume weighted average price: 9.0961 EUR
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email:...
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment