Daxor Leverages Medaxiom CV Transforum Spring'26 To Accelerate Commercial Adoption Of Blood Volume Analysis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces it will exhibit its Blood Volume Analyzer (BVA) technology at the MedAxiom CV Transforum Spring'26 Conference. The event, being held at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, from April 30 – May 2, 2026, is a premier venue for cardiovascular thought leaders and industry innovators to drive the future of cardiac care delivery.

The CV Transforum serves as a strategic touchpoint for Daxor to engage with high-level decision-makers and cardiovascular service line leaders. As hospitals increasingly shift toward value-based reimbursement models, Daxor's BVA technology provides a clear economic and clinical value proposition.

“Our continued participation in the MedAxiom forum is a key component of our commercial strategy,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor.“By engaging directly with MedAxiom members, we are accelerating the adoption of our BVA technology. We believe this focus on high-impact clinical partnerships is essential for scaling our commercial footprint and reshaping how providers manage complex cardiovascular patients.”

BVA guided care has been shown in peer-reviewed studies to significantly improve multiple measures of patient outcomes including a reduction in 30-day mortality by 82%, 1-year mortality by 86%, 30-day readmissions by 56%, and results in a 55% reduction in length of stay when done on admission (P<0.001). BVA technology provides clinicians with 98% accurate, actionable data to optimize treatment plans and individualize care, improving outcomes while reducing duration and cost of care.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Bret Shapiro

COO – Head of Capital Markets

COREIR

516-222-2560

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