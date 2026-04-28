Novo Nordisk To Present New Data On Wegovy®, Women With Obesity And Next-Generation Weight Loss Treatments At European Congress On Obesity



Analyses of the higher dose of Wegovy® (semaglutide 7.2 mg) and Wegovy® pill (oral semaglutide 25 mg) show how fast and how much sustained weight loss people who responded early to treatment achieved

Wegovy® (semaglutide 2.4 mg and 7.2 mg) clinical and real-world data exploring its role in managing menopausal symptoms, including weight gain and migraine, and lowering cardiovascular risk Data on next-generation obesity pipeline, including the advanced combined amylin and GLP-1 receptor analogues



Bagsværd, Denmark, 28 April 2026 – Novo Nordisk will present new clinical data and real-world evidence at the European Congress on Obesity, 12–15 May in Istanbul, Turkey. The full data, 52 abstracts, span Wegovy® (semaglutide 2.4 mg), higher-dose Wegovy® (semaglutide 7.2 mg), Wegovy® pill (oral semaglutide 25 mg), and CagriSema (cagrilintide 2.4 mg/semaglutide 2.4 mg), an investigational first-in-class combination of a GLP-1 receptor agonist and a long-acting amylin analogue.

Together, these data reinforce Novo Nordisk's position as the scientific leader in obesity treatment, with the broadest portfolio of approved and pipeline GLP-1-based therapies.

“Novo Nordisk is looking forward to presenting compelling data at ECO, which highlight benefits of our treatments for people living with obesity, including women dealing with health challenges during all phases of menopause,” said Martin Holst Lange, chief scientific officer and head of Research & Development at Novo Nordisk.“We look forward to discussing these data and, most importantly, supporting women and all patients suffering from obesity.”

Select Novo Nordisk abstracts to be presented at ECO 2026, 12–15 May (Istanbul, Turkey; GMT +3):

Wegovy ® pill – oral semaglutide 25 mg (OASIS 4, ORION, OPTIC)



OASIS 4: Early Responders to Oral Semaglutide 25 mg: A Post Hoc Analysis of the OASIS 4 Trial. Poster session

OASIS 4: Efficacy of Oral Semaglutide 25 mg in People With Overweight or Obesity and Poor Physical Function. Poster session

ORION: Oral Semaglutide vs Orforglipron in Obesity – An Indirect Comparison. Oral presentation – Friday 15 May; 10:00–10:10 (encore) OPTIC: Preferences for Obesity Medications Among People With Overweight or Obesity. Late-breaking poster (encore)

Wegovy ® – semaglutide 2.4 mg (SELECT)

Impact of Semaglutide 2.4 mg on MACE in Perimenopausal and Postmenopausal Women With Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease. Oral presentation as part of symposium – Tuesday 12 May; 13:25–13:35



Wegovy ® – semaglutide 7.2 mg (STEP UP)



Body Weight Loss With Semaglutide 7.2 mg is Independent of Menopausal Status in Women With Obesity: A Post Hoc Analysis of the STEP UP Trial. Oral presentation as part of symposium – Tuesday 12 May; 12:35–13:00

Time to Weight Reduction Thresholds and Their Duration with Semaglutide 7.2 mg in Adults with Obesity: A Post Hoc Analysis of the STEP UP Trial. Oral presentation – Tuesday 12 May; 14:25–14:35

Early Responders to Semaglutide 7.2 mg: A Post Hoc Analysis of the STEP UP Trial in Adults with Obesity. Guided poster presentation – Thursday 14 May; 18:05–18:10

STEP UP: Final Dose Responder Analysis in Participants Randomised to Semaglutide 7.2 mg. Guided poster presentation – Thursday 14 May; 18:25–18:30

Control of Eating With Semaglutide 7.2 mg in Adults With Obesity: The STEP UP Trial. Oral presentation – Tuesday 12 May; 15:05–15:15 (encore) Effect of Semaglutide on Body Composition and Proximal Muscle Strength: The STEP UP Trial. Poster session (encore)

Wegovy ® real-world evidence:



Associations of Semaglutide, Alone or With Concomitant Menopausal Hormone Therapy, With the Onset of Menopause-Related Symptoms in a Real-World Cohort. Oral presentation as part of a symposium – Tuesday 12 May; 13:00-13:15

Characteristics, Attitudes and Experiences of Individuals Using Injectable Semaglutide for Obesity Management: An Interim Analysis of the OUTSTEP 1 Study. Oral presentation – Friday 15 May; 10:20–10:30 Impact of Weight-Loss Semaglutide Introduction on Antimigraine Medication Utilization: an Interrupted Time-Series Study. Poster session



CagriSema 2.4 mg/2.4 mg (REDEFINE):



CagriSema and Achievement of BMI and Waist-to-Height Ratio Treatment Targets: REDEFINE 1. Oral presentation – Tuesday 12 May; 14:35–14:45

REDEFINE 1: Effect of CagriSema 2.4 mg/2.4 mg on Body Composition, Muscle Strength and Physical Function. Oral presentation – Tuesday 12 May; 14:45–14:55

CagriSema Reduces Predicted Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Risk in Adults With Overweight or Obesity: The REDEFINE 1 Trial. Oral presentation – Thursday 14 May; 18:00–18:15

Relationship Between Mean CagriSema Dose and Weight Loss in the REDEFINE 1 Trial. Oral presentation – Friday 15 May; 10:10–10:20 Treatment Effect of CagriSema 2.4 mg/2.4 mg in Adults With Early-Onset Overweight or Obesity in REDEFINE 1 . Poster session



About obesity

Obesity is a serious, chronic, progressive, and complex disease that requires long-term management. One key misunderstanding is that this is a disease of just a lack of willpower, when in fact there is underlying biology that may impede people with obesity from losing weight and keeping it off. Obesity is influenced by a variety of factors, including genetics, social determinants of health, and the environment.

About Wegovy ®

Wegovy® is approved as once-daily Wegovy® pill (semaglutide tablet 25 mg) and once-weekly Wegovy® injections (semaglutide 1.7 mg, 2.4 mg and 7.2 mg) by the FDA. Wegovy® is approved as a once-weekly injection (semaglutide 2.4 mg and 7.2 mg) by the EMA and by other regulatory authorities worldwide. The Wegovy® pill is currently pending marketing approval from the EMA and other regulatory authorities.

Wegovy® is indicated to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term in adults with obesity or overweight and in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition, and approved by the FDA to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, such as death, heart attack or stroke in adults with known heart disease and either obesity or overweight. Furthermore, Wegovy® injection is indicated to reduce excess body weight and maintain long-term weight reduction in paediatric patients aged 12 years and older. It is approved by the FDA for the treatment of MASH in adults with moderate to advanced liver scarring (fibrosis), but not in those with cirrhosis of the liver.

About CagriSema

Once-weekly subcutaneous CagriSema is being investigated by Novo Nordisk as a treatment for adults with overweight or obesity (REDEFINE programme) and as a treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes (REIMAGINE programme). CagriSema is a fixed-dose combination of a long-acting amylin analogue, cagrilintide 2.4 mg and semaglutide 2.4 mg. The two molecules induce weight loss by reducing hunger, increasing feelings of fullness and thereby help people eat less and reduce their calorie intake.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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