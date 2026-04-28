QMC CEO Meets Tajikistan Ambassador
Doha, Qatar: Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar Media Corporation, HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani, met on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, with HE Noor Murad Muhammad Ali, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Qatar.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed media cooperation and exchanging of expertise and explored ideas to develop media relations between the countries.
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