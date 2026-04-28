Satadhar Flyover Eases Congestion, Boosts Western Connectivity In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 28 (IANS) In a major boost to urban connectivity, a newly-constructed four-lane flyover at Satadhar Junction in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city has significantly eased traffic congestion and made daily commuting easier for lakhs of residents in the western parts of the city.

Residents say the flyover has brought tangible relief from daily traffic snarls and has improved overall connectivity in the western corridor.

The flyover, located in the Ghatlodia area, was inaugurated on March 29 by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 90 crore, the infrastructure project stretches 936 metres in length and has a width of 16.60 metres. It connects one of the city's busiest routes linking Naranpura to Science City.

Officials said the flyover is already proving to be a game-changer for commuters, reducing travel time and fuel consumption while ensuring smoother vehicular movement across key junctions.

The project was undertaken following a proposal by the Chief Minister and was funded under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana (SJMMSVY). The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation executed the construction, completing it in a relatively short time frame.

Local residents have expressed satisfaction over the development, noting that the area had long suffered from heavy congestion due to high traffic volume. The junction, considered one of the busiest in the western zone, witnesses an estimated daily movement of around 1.5 lakh vehicles.

With the flyover now operational, traffic flow has improved not only at Satadhar Junction but also in surrounding localities such as Ghatlodia, Sola, Thaltej, and Chandkheda, among others.

Urban planners and civic officials view the Satadhar Flyover as a key step towards strengthening Ahmedabad's road infrastructure and tackling long-standing traffic bottlenecks. With rapid urban expansion and increasing vehicle numbers, such projects are expected to play a crucial role in enhancing mobility and supporting the city's growth.

Residents say the flyover has brought tangible relief from daily traffic snarls and has improved overall connectivity in the western corridor, benefiting millions who rely on this route for work and other activities.