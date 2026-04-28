INS Sunayana's Singapore Visit Strengthens Maritime Ties, Fosters Interoperability

MENAFN - IANS) Singapore, April 28 (IANS) Several top dignitaries from Singapore's Ministry of Defence, Navy, Diplomatic Corps, prominent Singaporeans and members of the Indian diaspora attended a reception onboard visiting Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sunayana at the Changi Naval Base, the High Commission of India in Singapore stated on Tuesday.

The event was jointly hosted by the High Commissioner of India in Singapore, Shilpak N Ambule and Commanding Officer of INS Sunayana Siddharth Chaudhary.

The vessel had arrived at Singapore's Changi Naval Base for a port call on April 26, marking her fourth port call during the ongoing IOS SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) deployment under the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

According to the Ministry of Defence, the ship, with a multinational crew from 16 Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs), is deployed to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and has completed port calls at Male, Phuket, and Jakarta prior to arrival at Singapore.

The ship received a warm welcome in Singapore on Monday, reaffirming strong maritime ties between both countries. High Commissioner Ambule interacted with the crew onboard the ship, appreciating their role in strengthening maritime partnerships and fostering interoperability under the SAGAR vision.

In a solemn ceremony, the Commanding Officer of the vessel and international crew members from the IOR partner navies also paid homage to the fallen at the Kranji War Memorial, honouring and reaffirming shared values of sacrifice and remembrance. They also called on Colonel Chuah Meng Soon, Commander, 9th Flotilla, Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), to discuss avenues for enhanced maritime cooperation.

During the visit, the ship has been open to visitors, including schoolchildren and social media influencers, offering a first-hand experience of life at sea. On Monday, the IOS SAGAR crew, along with members of the Indian diaspora participated in a run themed 'One Ocean, One Mission', promoting maritime awareness and unity.

The vessel also hosted Singapore-based think-tank scholars and academics for an interaction on the theme of 'SAGAR to MAHASAGAR: Evolution of India's Approach to Collaborative Maritime Security'. Participants were briefed on the IOS SAGAR mission and India's initiatives for collaborative maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, the High Commission stated.

The ship is also engaging with the RSN through a series of professional and community interactions. Forthcoming activities include visits of IOS Sagar crew to RSN's Navigation and Damage Control simulators, Information Fusion Centre and the Navy Museum in Singapore, promoting exchange of Best Practices and enhancing regional maritime awareness.

Flagged off from Mumbai on April 2, INS Sunayna is scheduled to depart Singapore on Wednesday, continuing her mission of strengthening maritime cooperation and promoting collective security in the Indian Ocean Region.

According to the Indian High Commission in Singapore, the initiative builds on India's long-standing maritime cooperation efforts and reflects India's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), while also advancing the broader framework of MAHASAGAR – Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions.

–IANS

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