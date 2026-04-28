Wilbanks Partners Releases 2Nd Quarter 2026 Business Update On Recruiting And Compensation Trends
A recurring theme in the firm's commentaries has been the demand for stronger technology skills at all levels. In this report, Wilbanks focuses on the impact of large language models and the tokenization of a wider range of assets on the firm's more recent recruiting efforts in the C-Suite. He also shares developments in the demand for leadership in the private markets space and recent people moves of note. Wilbanks commented, "Alternatives firms continue to deepen leadership skills in operations, technology, and administration, with overall business infrastructure capabilities still far behind the larger traditional firms, particularly those in the '40 Act product field. Meanwhile, our recruiting work with traditional firms is dominated by diversification into private markets investments with leadership recruiting, team lift outs, acquisitions, and distribution partnerships."
Wilbanks Partners also announced an upcoming webinar with three market leaders from alternatives firms. to be held in early May. Discussion will center around the private markets returns crisis. Confirmed panelists are Sanjiv Shah, most recently of HarbourVest Partners; Raynald Leveque, CIO of New Hampshire Retirement System (NHRS); and Danita Johnson, Head of Private Markets for NHRS.
Finally, the business update shares the firm's recent search work and George Wilbanks' insights from several recent industry events, including MIT's Action Al Agent Leadership Forum, the ICI Investment Management Conference, the MMI Leadership Summit, and the Toigo Foundation's annual gala in Los Angeles.
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