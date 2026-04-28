Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Stresses Stronger Supply Chains For NCERT Textbooks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed the availability, printing, and distribution of textbooks published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), directing officials to strengthen supply chains, augment printing capacity and monitor last-mile delivery.

Emphasising that no student should face inconvenience due to delays, the Union Minister took stock of the availability of NCERT books for the ongoing academic session along with Department of School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar, a statement said.

Pradhan reviewed the preparation of the upcoming NCERT textbooks and assessed stock positions across states and Union Territories.

The Union Minister also examined the coordination with state authorities and distribution agencies to ensure the timely delivery of books, particularly to students in rural areas.

Pradhan directed officials to strengthen supply chains, augment printing capacity where necessary, and closely monitor last-mile delivery.

He also highlighted the availability of digital textbooks through e-Pathshala as an interim measure to support uninterrupted learning until physical copies reach all students.

Earlier, the Union Education Minister hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's morning football session with youths in Gangtok.

"Prime Minister @narendramodiji on the field with these youngsters in Sikkim is truly inspiring! Sometimes leadership is also about knowing exactly where the next generation feels seen. The PM demonstrating that sometimes the strongest connection with young India begins on their turf!" Pradhan wrote on X.

In a separate matter related to school textbooks, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recently issued notices to the Union Ministry of Education, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories over allegations that private schools are prescribing costly textbooks from private publishers in violation of statutory norms.

A bench presided by NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of a complaint alleging that several private schools, including those affiliated with the CBSE, continue to mandate books published by private entities instead of those prescribed by NCERT or respective SCERTs.

According to the complaint, such practices impose an "exorbitant financial burden" on families as privately published books are significantly more expensive compared to NCERT textbooks, which are subsidised to ensure affordability.

The NHRC has also directed authorities to undertake a school-wise audit of booklists within 30 days and submit findings.

The NHRC has also called for strict implementation of the National School Bag Policy, 2020.