SOCAR, Ukrnafta Hold Talks On Future Energy Projects

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, has met with the Chief Executive Officer of Ukraine's“Ukrnafta,” Serhii Koretskyi, AzerNEWS reports.

According to SOCAR, the meeting focused on the development of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of bilateral energy ties, particularly highlighting SOCAR's successful operations in Ukraine.

During the discussions, the parties exchanged views on the current state of cooperation between the companies, future development prospects, and other issues of mutual interest.

The participants also reviewed broader aspects of Ukraine's oil sector. Ukrnafta is the country's largest oil producer, operating through two main business divisions -“Ukrnafta East” and“Ukrnafta West.” These include six oil and gas production departments and three gas processing plants.

The company also operates an Oilfield Services Division providing a full range of services for the oil industry, as well as the“Ukrnafta Drilling Division,” which is engaged in exploration and production drilling activities.

Ukrnafta holds 86 production licenses and three geological exploration licenses, including pilot production permits. It operates across multiple Ukrainian regions, including Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Dnipro, and Kharkiv.

As of September 1, 2025, the company was operating 1,807 oil wells and 164 gas wells. Its monobrand fuel retail network includes 662 filling stations located across nearly all regions of Ukraine.