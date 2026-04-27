Travel Agency Services Global Market Report 2026: TUI Group, Booking Holdings, And Expedia Group Led The $464.9 Billion Industry In 2025

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Agency Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The travel agency services market has been experiencing robust growth and is projected to continue this trend. In 2025, the market size is anticipated to soar from $464.91 billion to $500.22 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This remarkable expansion can be attributed to a surge in global travel activities, a heightened demand for organized travel booking, and a growing reliance on agency-based travel planning. Additionally, the burgeoning tourism and corporate travel sectors, along with the increasing complexity of travel arrangements, further fuel this growth.

The market is expected to expand even more dramatically, reaching $668.86 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.5%. This surge will likely be driven by the burgeoning demand for seamless travel management and a preference for expert-guided travel planning. The increasing dependence on structured booking services and the rise of premium travel service needs are expected to propel this growth. Key trends include comprehensive travel management solutions, professional travel consultation support, and an expansion of both domestic and international travel planning services.

Rising interest in adventure and experiential travel is a pivotal growth driver for the travel agency services market. Travelers are increasingly seeking immersive experiences that combine exploration of new environments and cultures with activities like hiking, rafting, and cultural tours. This trend is bolstered by a desire for unique, personalized experiences that extend beyond traditional tourism, promoting engagement with natural landscapes, wildlife, and local communities. Notably, a 2023 report from the Adventure Travel Trade Association revealed that 87% of respondents experienced heightened international travel demand.

Leading companies in the sector are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to enhance the travel booking experience. Industry advancements like AI-powered search tools are delivering precise, personalized, and rapid results. For example, Travelport introduced its content curation layer (CCL) on the Travelport+ platform, employing AI and ML to optimize content availability and streamline search processes, thereby offering agencies a broader array of travel options.

In a noteworthy industry development, Hays Travel Limited acquired Travel House in November 2023. This strategic acquisition is set to expand Hays Travel's market presence and service capabilities, tapping into Travel House's established operations and clientele.

Prominent companies in the travel agency services market include TUI Group, Expedia Group Inc, and American Express Global Business Travel, among others. North America was the largest region in the market in 2025.

Markets Covered:



Services: Full Service Global Travel Arrangements; Additional Travel Services

Tourist Type: Domestic; International

Booking Channel: Phone; Online; In-Person

Tour Type: Independent Traveler; Package Traveler; Tour Group Age Group: 15-75 Years

Subsegments:



Full Service: Flight Booking, Hotel Booking, Car Rentals, Vacation Packages, Corporate Arrangements, Travel Insurance, Visa Assistance Additional Services: Excursion Booking, Cruise Bookings, Airport Transfers, Currency Exchange, Conference Planning

Companies: TUI Group, Booking Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc, American Express Global Business Travel, and more.

Geographies: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, USA, among others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and more.

Time Series: Five-year historical and ten-year forecast data.

Reasons to Purchase:



Attain a global perspective with a report covering 16 geographies.

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Develop regional and country-specific strategies backed by local data and analysis.

Identify and invest in growth segments to secure competitive advantage.

Leverage forecast data and key drivers to surpass competitors.

Understand customer behavior with end-user analysis.

Benchmark performance against competitors on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate total addressable market (TAM) and attractiveness scoring for potential. Access reliable data suitable for presentations, updated with Excel extraction for ease of analysis.

Key Attributes