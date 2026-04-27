Terra Innovatum Positioned For Accelerated, Scalable Deployment As NRC Advances Draft Part 57 Microreactor Rulemaking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOLOTM was designed for this moment, a safe-by-physics, factory-built microreactor composed of smaller units with limited individual core inventories, aligned with a regulatory framework intended to support speed, scalability, and repeatable deployment

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NASDAQ: NKLR) (“ Terra” or the“ Company”), developer of the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor, today highlighted the significance of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's (“NRC”) advancement of its draft Part 57 microreactor rulemaking framework for microreactors. The draft rule signals a potential structural evolution in U.S. nuclear regulation, introducing a framework intended to support fleet-scale deployment of standardized microreactor systems, rather than traditional one-off project licensing.

The proposed approach incorporates risk-informed, performance-based principles and recognizes the role of transportable, modular systems, with the potential to enable more efficient regulatory engagement and reduce reliance on prescriptive design requirements, thereby supporting more efficient regulatory pathways for qualifying microreactor systems. Terra Innovatum believes this direction closely reflects the design philosophy underpinning the SOLOTM platform and positions the Company particularly well to benefit from the evolving regulatory framework.

The proposed structure of Part 57 incorporates several elements that align directly with Terra Innovatum's SOLOTM architecture, including:



Recognition of factory fabrication, enabling off-site manufacturing, assembly, and testing prior to deployment

Standardized design approval pathways, supporting repeatable deployment of a single approved reactor design across multiple sites

Risk-informed, performance-based licensing approaches, tailoring requirements to smaller reactor systems with inherent safety characteristics and reduced potential off-site impact at the unit level Support for transportable, modular deployment, reflecting the role of microreactors as flexible, distributed energy assets

We believe this approach is particularly well suited to microreactor designs that prioritize inherent safety, simplicity, modularity, and repeatable, factory-based deployment, characteristics that are central to the SOLOTM platform. These attributes are expected to become increasingly important under the Part 57 framework, particularly as key segments of the industry move toward standardized, multi-unit deployment models.

Taken together, the draft framework outlines a regulatory model intended to support fleet-scale deployment rather than one-off construction. This distinction is expected to become increasingly important in meeting emerging power demand across data centers, industrial infrastructure, and energy security applications, while enhancing visibility into potential commercialization pathways.

This distributed, modular approach enables aggregate power output to scale while maintaining the safety profile characteristics of smaller individual units.

“SOLOTM was designed for this moment,” said Alessandro Petruzzi, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Innovatum.“We built SOLOTM as a safe-by-physics, factory-manufactured, modular system composed of smaller units with limited individual core inventories. This architecture supports scalable deployment while maintaining strong inherent safety characteristics at the unit level. The NRC's draft Part 57 framework reflects that direction and supports a more efficient path toward commercialization.”

“The draft Part 57 framework represents an important step toward aligning regulatory processes with the realities of factory-based manufacturing and fleet deployment,” said Cesare Frepoli, Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs at Terra Innovatum.“While the rulemaking is still in development, it signals a clear intent to support more flexible and efficient licensing pathways for qualifying microreactor systems. Terra Innovatum has been engaging early with the NRC under the existing framework, and we believe that positions SOLOTM well as the regulatory pathway continues to evolve.”

The NRC's advancement of Part 57 comes at a time of accelerating demand for high-reliability, carbon-free power, driven by next-generation data infrastructure, industrial electrification, and energy security priorities. The draft rulemaking signals a regulatory environment evolving to support more standardized manufacturing, improved licensing efficiency, and scalable deployment models.

Terra Innovatum has already progressed key elements of its licensing strategy under the existing NRC framework, including the docketing of SOLOTM Topical Reports. The Company believes its early regulatory engagement, combined with a design philosophy aligned with the draft Part 57 structure, positions it to move efficiently within this emerging licensing framework as it is further developed and formalized.

The Company continues to advance toward its Construction Permit Application (CPA) readiness review while progressing industrialization and supply chain execution to support first-of-a-kind (FOAK) deployment and subsequent scaled, nth-of-a-kind (NOAK) commercialization.

For additional information on the NRC's Part 57 rulemaking, please visit:



ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLOTM

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor (SMRTM) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLOTM are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLOTM will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLOTM addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLOTM enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLOTM supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLOTM will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLOTM can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLOTM can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

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FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum's management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other“forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as“outlook,”“believes,”“expects,”“ will,”“projected,”“continue,”“increase,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seeks,”“predicts,”“intends,”“trends,”“plans,”“estimates,”“anticipates” or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking). These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share, expected timing for regulatory approvals and commercialization, expectations regarding the outcome of the NRC's Part 57 rulemaking framework, Terra Innovatum's ability to benefit from the Part 57 framework, the outcome of Terra Innovatum's licensing strategy, and the potential success of Terra Innovatum's strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum's control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Terra Innovatum; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum's ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum's ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum's future business; and the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” in documents Terra Innovatum files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or the Terra Innovatum's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum's expectations and views as of the date of this presentation. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, each of them specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

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Alliance Advisors IR

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