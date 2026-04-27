Opus Genetics To Participate In Leading Medical Conferences In May 2026



Presentation Title: Retina Unplugged: Inherited and Rare Retinal Diseases

Date: May 14–17, 2026 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL



About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing durable, one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company's pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations and OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, with additional candidates targeting RHO, CNGB1, RDH12, NMNAT1, and MERTK. Opus Genetics is also advancing a small-molecule therapy, Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, beyond its approved use for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, with a supplemental new drug application under review for presbyopia and an ongoing Phase 3 pivotal trial for mesopic, low contrast conditions after keratorefractive surgery (dim light disturbances). The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit .

Contacts:

Investors

Jenny Kobin

Remy Bernarda

IR Advisory Solutions

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Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

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Source: Opus Genetics