Opus Genetics To Participate In Leading Medical Conferences In May 2026
“We look forward to sharing progress across our programs at ARVO and other leading meetings this May, including encouraging findings from our LCA5 and BEST1 gene therapy programs,” said Dr. George Magrath, Chief Executive Officer, Opus Genetics.“At ARVO, we will present previously disclosed preliminary data from our ongoing Phase 1b/2a OPGx-BEST1 study, alongside new preclinical and translational work advancing our pipeline. These meetings provide an important opportunity to engage with the ophthalmology community as we work to develop durable, one-time treatments for inherited retinal diseases.”Retinal Therapeutics Innovation Summit 2026
- Presentation Title: Safety and Efficacy of OPGx-RHO Silence-and-Replace Gene Therapy for RHO-adRP: Evidence Across Two Large Animal Models Date: May 1, 2026 Location: Denver, CO
- Presentation Title:
- Restoration of Cone-Mediated Vision After Gene Augmentation in Children with LCA5 Preliminary Results from Adult Participants in a Phase 1b/2a Clinical Study of OPGx-BEST1 Gene Therapy for ARB and BVMD due to BEST1 Mutations Development of Cell-Based Expression and Functional Potency Assays for OPGx-BEST1 Gene Therapy
- Presentation Title:
- Therapeutic Platform for BEST-1-associated Blindness: Anticodon-Engineered tRNA and Gene Augmentation Nonclinical Efficacy and Toxicity Study of GMP-grade Vector OPGx-RHO (scAAV2/5-RHO820-shRNA820) Delivered by Subretinal Injection in a Canine Model of RHO-adRP
- Presentation Title: Retina Unplugged: Inherited and Rare Retinal Diseases Date: May 14–17, 2026 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
About Opus Genetics
Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing durable, one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company's pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations and OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, with additional candidates targeting RHO, CNGB1, RDH12, NMNAT1, and MERTK. Opus Genetics is also advancing a small-molecule therapy, Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, beyond its approved use for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, with a supplemental new drug application under review for presbyopia and an ongoing Phase 3 pivotal trial for mesopic, low contrast conditions after keratorefractive surgery (dim light disturbances). The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit .
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Source: Opus Genetics
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