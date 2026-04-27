Cerence To Announce Fiscal Second Quarter Results On May 7, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, will announce its second quarter financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 4:05pm Eastern Time / 1:05pm Pacific Time.

The company will host a live conference call and webcast, with supplementary slides, to discuss the results on the same day at 4:30pm Eastern Time / 1:30pm Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to join the audio conference call by registering here.

Webcast access will be available at cerence.

To learn more about Cerence AI, visit , and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit .

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