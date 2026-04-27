Holm Security Appoints New CEO To Lead European Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over 1,500 customers and growing demand for trusted, European-owned cyber security infrastructure, Holm Security has named Marcus Kaber as Chief Executive Officer as co-founder Stefan Thelberg has taken the helm on product vision and long-term strategy.

Holm Security, a European leader in vulnerability and exposure management, has appointed Marcus Kaber as Chief Executive Officer. Since joining the company, Marcus has moved quickly to strengthen Holm Security's commercial operations, setting up the foundation for accelerated expansion across Europe, with the DACH region as a primary near-term focus.

Co-founder Stefan Thelberg, who built Holm Security from the ground up into a leading European cyber security platform, has transitioned to the role of Co-founder and Product Manager. In this capacity, Stefan leads product direction and shapes the long-term strategic roadmap, anchoring the vision that has defined Holm Security's approach to vulnerability and exposure management since its founding.

“On behalf of the board, I'm delighted to welcome Marcus as our new CEO. He brings exactly the commercial leadership and international track record needed to take Holm Security to the next level, at a moment when demand for credible, European-owned security solutions has never been stronger. Equally, having Stefan focused entirely on product and strategy is a tremendous asset as we continue to scale.”

- Per Norman, Chairman of the Board, Holm Security

Marcus Kaber has spent over 20 years leading Nordic technology and cyber security businesses through international growth. Most recently he served as CEO of BCB Medical, and prior to that spent a decade as CEO of Specops Software, where he built the company from a Nordic player into an internationally recognized leader in password security and authentication. Under his leadership, Specops expanded into the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, and France, generating more than 90% of revenue outside the Nordics. That depth of experience, taking a European cyber security product and scaling it across global markets, is what he now brings to Holm Security.

“Welcoming Marcus as CEO marks an important moment for Holm Security. He brings the commercial experience to accelerate our international growth, while I focus on the product vision that will shape where we go next. I couldn't be more excited about what's ahead.”

- Stefan Thelberg, Co-founder and Product Manager, Holm Security

“Holm Security is exactly the kind of company I wanted to lead. Cyber security demand is at an all-time high, and organizations across Europe are actively looking for solutions built and operated on infrastructure they can trust. Holm Security is uniquely positioned to meet that need.”

- Marcus Kaber, CEO, Holm Security

The announcement arrives at a defining moment for European cyber security. As NIS2 reshapes procurement across the EU, organizations are asking harder questions about where their data lives, who owns the infrastructure protecting it, and which regulatory frameworks govern it. Holm Security, founded in Sweden, built on European infrastructure, and engineered for modern attack surfaces, answers all three.

About Holm Security

Holm Security is a European leader in vulnerability and exposure management, helping organizations build a systematic, risk-based, and proactive cyber defense. As the threat landscape grows in complexity and regulatory pressure intensifies across Europe, Holm Security gives security teams the visibility and control they need to reduce risk by managing exposure effectively. Built and operated on European infrastructure, Holm Security's platform combines deep vulnerability management with built-in attack surface management, delivering both security excellence and the data sovereignty that organizations increasingly demand. Learn more at holmsecurity.

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