403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aahwahan Foundation Brings Solar Initiative To 4 Villages In Rural Mysore That Had No Electricity Before
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mysore, Karnataka: 27th April 2026: Aahwahan Foundation, in collaboration with Steelcase Asia Pacific Holdings India Pvt Ltd, launched its 140th Solar Village under Project Chirag, bringing solar-powered lighting to over 130 households across underserved rural communities in Mysore, Karnataka. This milestone initiative spans four villages: Maralikatte Hadi, Motha Girijana Haadi, Malangi Post, and Linganapura forest village, impacting a population of approximately 1,000 people. The project addresses critical energy poverty by providing clean, reliable electricity where conventional power infrastructure has never reached, transforming daily life, safety, and livelihoods through sustainable solar solutions.
Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder of Aahwahan Foundation, said,“When a child studies under a solar light for the first time, it marks the beginning of a new future. Project Chirag is not just about lighting homes, it is about empowering communities, restoring dignity, and ensuring that access to energy is no longer determined by geography. In every home we light, we see hope replacing hardship and possibility replacing limitation. For women, this light brings a renewed sense of safety and freedom, the confidence to step outside after dark, participate in community life, and live without fear. This is more than electricity, it is a transformation where dreams are no longer confined to daylight, and every family can step into a safer, brighter tomorrow.”
Under this initiative, 130 households have been equipped with solar-powered home lighting systems designed to illuminate kitchens, bedrooms, study areas, and outdoor surroundings. Each unit includes provisions for fans and mobile charging, ensuring both comfort and connectivity. To enhance safety and durability, batteries are securely enclosed in protective battery boxes. The systems offer a power backup of up to 72 hours, even during periods without sunlight, supported by a five-year warranty on batteries and a lifetime warranty on solar panels.
“We are proud to partner with Aahwahan Foundation in advancing access to sustainable energy for underserved communities. Through this initiative, we remain committed to fostering inclusive growth by enabling safer, brighter, and more empowered lives powered by clean and reliable energy,” said Tirthankar Basu Managing Director for India and SAARC at Steelcase Asia Pacific Holdings India Pvt Ltd.
Before the intervention, families relied heavily on kerosene lamps, exposing them to harmful fumes, fire hazards, and limited lighting. The absence of electricity restricted children's education, hindered income-generating activities, and compromised safety after sunset. Today, those barriers have been removed. Children can study in the evening, women feel safer moving within their communities, and local artisans and workers can extend their productive hours, increasing household incomes.
The project has also installed solar-powered street lights across these villages, transforming public spaces that were once unsafe and inaccessible after dark. Pathways are now illuminated, enabling social interaction, mobility, and a renewed sense of community confidence. Evening gatherings, self-help group meetings, and small-scale entrepreneurial activities have become part of everyday life. For women in particular, the impact has been profound. Access to lighting has enabled participation in economic and social activities beyond daylight hours, fostering independence and inclusion. Young girls, who once had to compromise between safety and education, now have equal access to both. Project Chirag continues to demonstrate how sustainable energy solutions can drive holistic rural development. Beyond infrastructure, it builds awareness of clean energy and encourages long-term environmental responsibility within communities.
“Our village had never received electricity until now. This solar initiative has brought immense benefits to our community. We now feel safer moving around at night, and women in the village feel more secure. Our children are able to study in the evenings, and small household livelihoods can continue after sunset. This initiative has truly brought light and hope into my life and the lives of everyone in our village,” said Chetan, village president of Maralikatte Hadi, Rajiv Grama Village, Muthuru Post, Kasaba Hobali, Periyapattana taluk, Mysore, Karnataka- 571107
This milestone underscores Aahwahan Foundation's commitment to bridging critical development gaps through grassroots action. Supported by Steelcase India's corporate social responsibility efforts, the initiative reflects a shared vision of inclusive growth and sustainable progress. As India continues its journey toward energy equity, initiatives like Project Chirag highlight the transformative power of collaboration, proving that light is not just a utility, but a catalyst for opportunity, safety, and dignity.
Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder of Aahwahan Foundation, said,“When a child studies under a solar light for the first time, it marks the beginning of a new future. Project Chirag is not just about lighting homes, it is about empowering communities, restoring dignity, and ensuring that access to energy is no longer determined by geography. In every home we light, we see hope replacing hardship and possibility replacing limitation. For women, this light brings a renewed sense of safety and freedom, the confidence to step outside after dark, participate in community life, and live without fear. This is more than electricity, it is a transformation where dreams are no longer confined to daylight, and every family can step into a safer, brighter tomorrow.”
Under this initiative, 130 households have been equipped with solar-powered home lighting systems designed to illuminate kitchens, bedrooms, study areas, and outdoor surroundings. Each unit includes provisions for fans and mobile charging, ensuring both comfort and connectivity. To enhance safety and durability, batteries are securely enclosed in protective battery boxes. The systems offer a power backup of up to 72 hours, even during periods without sunlight, supported by a five-year warranty on batteries and a lifetime warranty on solar panels.
“We are proud to partner with Aahwahan Foundation in advancing access to sustainable energy for underserved communities. Through this initiative, we remain committed to fostering inclusive growth by enabling safer, brighter, and more empowered lives powered by clean and reliable energy,” said Tirthankar Basu Managing Director for India and SAARC at Steelcase Asia Pacific Holdings India Pvt Ltd.
Before the intervention, families relied heavily on kerosene lamps, exposing them to harmful fumes, fire hazards, and limited lighting. The absence of electricity restricted children's education, hindered income-generating activities, and compromised safety after sunset. Today, those barriers have been removed. Children can study in the evening, women feel safer moving within their communities, and local artisans and workers can extend their productive hours, increasing household incomes.
The project has also installed solar-powered street lights across these villages, transforming public spaces that were once unsafe and inaccessible after dark. Pathways are now illuminated, enabling social interaction, mobility, and a renewed sense of community confidence. Evening gatherings, self-help group meetings, and small-scale entrepreneurial activities have become part of everyday life. For women in particular, the impact has been profound. Access to lighting has enabled participation in economic and social activities beyond daylight hours, fostering independence and inclusion. Young girls, who once had to compromise between safety and education, now have equal access to both. Project Chirag continues to demonstrate how sustainable energy solutions can drive holistic rural development. Beyond infrastructure, it builds awareness of clean energy and encourages long-term environmental responsibility within communities.
“Our village had never received electricity until now. This solar initiative has brought immense benefits to our community. We now feel safer moving around at night, and women in the village feel more secure. Our children are able to study in the evenings, and small household livelihoods can continue after sunset. This initiative has truly brought light and hope into my life and the lives of everyone in our village,” said Chetan, village president of Maralikatte Hadi, Rajiv Grama Village, Muthuru Post, Kasaba Hobali, Periyapattana taluk, Mysore, Karnataka- 571107
This milestone underscores Aahwahan Foundation's commitment to bridging critical development gaps through grassroots action. Supported by Steelcase India's corporate social responsibility efforts, the initiative reflects a shared vision of inclusive growth and sustainable progress. As India continues its journey toward energy equity, initiatives like Project Chirag highlight the transformative power of collaboration, proving that light is not just a utility, but a catalyst for opportunity, safety, and dignity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment