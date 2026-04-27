Kerala's Sanjana Wins European Math Olympiad Silver, Gets Praise From PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat'

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 27 (IANS) Class 12 student Sanjana Philo Chacko from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has brought laurels to the country by winning a silver medal at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) 2026 held in Bordeaux, France.

Sanjana, who has consistently excelled in mathematics, was part of the four-member Indian team selected after a rigorous multi-stage national selection process.

Her achievement was also highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latest episode of 'Mann ki Baat', where he praised India's performance at the global event.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's remarks, Sanjana said it was a moment of immense pride and motivation for her and other aspiring students.

"Yesterday in the 'Mann ki Baat' programme, our honourable Prime Minister mentioned India's achievement and success in this competition. I hope that this will encourage many students, especially girls, to follow their passion. It is also a great encouragement for me for my future studies," she told IANS.

Sanjana also explained the demanding selection process for the Olympiad, which tests students across multiple levels of mathematical proficiency.

"The first stage is the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM), which is an objective exam. This is followed by two subjective rounds - the Regional Mathematical Olympiad (RMO) and the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO)," she said.

According to Sanjana, only a handful of top-performing girls from the INMO are shortlisted for an intensive training camp, where they undergo advanced coaching and rigorous testing.

"From the training camp, the top four students are selected to represent India at the EGMO," she added.

The European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad is a premier international competition aimed at encouraging young women to pursue mathematics at higher levels. Participants from across the world compete in challenging problem-solving tests that require deep analytical thinking and creativity.

Sanjana marked her fourth appearance representing India at the prestigious international competition.

Her repeated selection and consistent performance underline her dedication and passion for the subject.

Her success is being seen as an inspiration for young students, particularly girls, to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields.