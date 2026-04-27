HONOR 600 Series A Flagship Experience, Reimagined

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The HONOR 600 Series brings a flagship smartphone experience to the Number Series, combining powerful performance, advanced AI imaging, long‐lasting battery life, and intelligent software into a refined, everyday companion. Designed to balance cutting‐edge innovation with real‐world usability, the series delivers a premium experience that extends far beyond specifications.

At its core, the HONOR 600 Series is built to adapt to modern lifestyles, supporting work, creativity, and entertainment through hardware and software that work seamlessly together.

Advanced AI Imaging That Elevates Everyday Photography:

Photography sits at the heart of the HONOR 600 Series. Both models feature a 200MP Ultra‐Clear AI Night Camera, powered by HONOR's next‐generation AiMAGE intelligent imaging architecture, designed to deliver clarity, balance, and realism across a wide range of shooting conditions.

Built on a large 1/1.4‐inch sensor, the camera captures more light to maintain clarity, balance, and depth, particularly in low‐light environments. The overall imaging experience focuses on preserving natural colour and atmosphere, especially in challenging night scenarios where mixed lighting is common.

On the HONOR 600 Pro, the imaging experience is further expanded through a periscope telephoto camera that enables up to 120x zoom, offering added creative flexibility for capturing distant subjects and compressed perspectives.

Stability across the series is reinforced by CIPA‐rated professional‐grade stabilization, supporting confident handheld shooting across everyday moments and low‐light environments.

The HONOR 600 Series goes beyond sharpness and stability with its exclusive flagship-level AI Color Engine-a multi-camera system designed for solid-color scenes. By intelligently recognizing lighting and object colors, it removes yellow and red color casts common under artificial lighting, delivering true-to-life tones even in complex mixed-light conditions.

AI‐Powered Creativity and Editing Tools:

The HONOR 600 Series goes beyond capturing images by offering AI tools designed to make creativity more accessible. AI Image to Video 2.0 allows users to transform still images into short cinematic videos using natural language prompts and built‐in templates, opening new ways to create and share content.

Photo editing is simplified through AI Photos Agent enabling users to use intelligent tools such as AI Eraser for example through their voice. Ultra Versatile Moving Photo Editing, including Moving Photo Eraser and Moving Photo Breakout Collage, rounds out the creative toolkit with dynamic 3D compositions.

These features are designed to save time while preserving creative intent.

Flagship‐Level Performance, Tailored to Each Model:

The HONOR 600 Series is powered by two high‐performance Qualcomm platforms, carefully chosen to match each device's positioning while maintaining a consistent flagship‐class experience.

The HONOR 600 Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform, delivering flagship‐grade responsiveness and performance for demanding use cases such as advanced gaming, content creation, and intensive multitasking. It also supports up to 120 FPS gameplay in PUBG, enabling ultra-smooth visuals for competitive gaming.

The HONOR 600 runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 mobile platform, offering powerful, efficient performance optimized for smooth daily use. From app switching to media consumption and photography, performance remains responsive and stable across extended sessions. In gaming scenarios like PUBG, the device supports up to 90 FPS, ensuring a fluid and enjoyable experience.

Across both models, system‐level optimization through MagicOS 10.0 ensures that performance feels fluid and consistent, prioritising sustained responsiveness rather than short bursts of power.

All‐Day Power with Fast, Intelligent Charging

The HONOR 600 Series is designed to support long days and late nights without compromise. Both models feature a 7,000mAh long‐life battery, the largest battery ever introduced in the HONOR Number Series, delivering dependable endurance across work, travel, photography, and entertainment.

Charging adapts to different lifestyles and routines. The series supports 80W wired HONOR SuperCharge, while the HONOR 600 Pro adds 50W wireless HONOR SuperCharge, offering flexible and fast recharging options whether at home or on the move.

Together, high battery capacity and fast charging reduce power anxiety and allow users to stay connected without interruption.

MagicOS 10.0: A Smarter, More Intuitive AI Experience

Running on MagicOS 10.0, the HONOR 600 Series integrates AI across the entire user experience. Practical AI features support writing, summarisation, real‐time translation, subtitles, and smarter multitasking through Magic Portal.

Rather than demanding attention, these AI capabilities work quietly in the background, helping improve efficiency, security, and usability across everyday tasks. The result is an experience that feels intuitive, responsive, and personalised over time.

The HONOR 600 Series also extends beyond itself as a perfect companion to the Apple ecosystem. Upgraded HONOR Connect enables HONOR–iPhone notification sync, one-tap file sharing with iPhone and Mac, hotspot sharing, and Apple Watch message display. HONOR notes and phone files are accessible on Mac as local files - bridging Android and Apple for seamless cross-platform productivity.

A Flagship Experience That Feels Effortless:

The HONOR 600 Series brings together flagship‐level performance, advanced AI imaging, long‐lasting battery life, and intelligent software into a unified experience. Instead of focusing on individual headline features, the series emphasises balance, reliability, and adaptability.

Whether capturing moments, staying productive, or enjoying entertainment, the HONOR 600 Series is built to deliver a premium smartphone experience that fits seamlessly into everyday life.

Try Google AI Pro for 3 months on HONOR 600 Series:

For a limited time, customers who purchase HONOR 600 Pro or HONOR 600 are eligible to get a 3-month free trial of Google AI Pro, unlocking higher access to the best of Gemini plus 5TB of cloud storage.

With Google AI Pro from Google, consumers can unleash their creativity with Nano Banana to generate and edit images using natural language prompts, get access to AI-powered assistance from Gemini directly in the Google apps they know and use like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more. Furthermore, users can create AI-generated videos in seconds using Veo 3, just by using text prompts and study smarter with Gemini and get tailored study plans and quizzing themselves on course materials.