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Japan Issues Earthquake Alert After Powerful 7.7-Magnitude Quake
(MENAFN) Japan has issued a special advisory warning of a heightened possibility of a major earthquake after a strong 7.7-magnitude tremor struck the country’s north and triggered a tsunami warning.
The alert was released by the Japan Meteorological Agency several hours after the quake hit offshore in the Pacific near Iwate prefecture at 4:53 p.m. local time. The agency said the event was followed by concerns that the region may face another significant seismic event in the near future.
The shaking was powerful enough to be felt far beyond the epicenter, with buildings in Tokyo—hundreds of kilometers away—reportedly swaying during the quake.
Authorities noted that “the likelihood of a new, huge earthquake occurring is relatively higher than during normal times,” while emphasizing that the warning reflects increased risk rather than a precise prediction.
Local municipalities in the affected areas issued non-mandatory evacuation notices affecting more than 182,000 residents, according to disaster management officials.
Roughly 40 minutes after the initial tremor, a tsunami wave measuring about 80 centimeters reached a port in Kuji, located in Iwate. The magnitude was initially estimated lower but was later revised upward by monitoring agencies.
Officials stressed that although the probability of another major quake remains low, people should reassess their preparedness measures, stating, “Although the probability is low, there is a possibility of another major earthquake occurring; therefore, please review your earthquake preparedness measures in these areas.”
Government representatives confirmed that there were no immediate reports of major injuries or serious structural damage, and early visual assessments showed ports in the region largely intact.
However, authorities warned that aftershocks could continue for several days, particularly within the next 48 to 72 hours, and may at times be strong enough to cause additional shaking.
The alert was released by the Japan Meteorological Agency several hours after the quake hit offshore in the Pacific near Iwate prefecture at 4:53 p.m. local time. The agency said the event was followed by concerns that the region may face another significant seismic event in the near future.
The shaking was powerful enough to be felt far beyond the epicenter, with buildings in Tokyo—hundreds of kilometers away—reportedly swaying during the quake.
Authorities noted that “the likelihood of a new, huge earthquake occurring is relatively higher than during normal times,” while emphasizing that the warning reflects increased risk rather than a precise prediction.
Local municipalities in the affected areas issued non-mandatory evacuation notices affecting more than 182,000 residents, according to disaster management officials.
Roughly 40 minutes after the initial tremor, a tsunami wave measuring about 80 centimeters reached a port in Kuji, located in Iwate. The magnitude was initially estimated lower but was later revised upward by monitoring agencies.
Officials stressed that although the probability of another major quake remains low, people should reassess their preparedness measures, stating, “Although the probability is low, there is a possibility of another major earthquake occurring; therefore, please review your earthquake preparedness measures in these areas.”
Government representatives confirmed that there were no immediate reports of major injuries or serious structural damage, and early visual assessments showed ports in the region largely intact.
However, authorities warned that aftershocks could continue for several days, particularly within the next 48 to 72 hours, and may at times be strong enough to cause additional shaking.
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