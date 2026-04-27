Educational Toys Market Size To Cross USD 118B By 2031 Smart Toys With AI & Iot Segment Projected To Register 11.43% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The educational toys market is forecast to grow at an 8.51% CAGR (2026–2031), driven by evidence-based play, AI-enabled hybrid toys, and wider adoption of coding/robotics in schools. Demand for sustainable bio-based materials plus personalized e-commerce and subscription models is further accelerating growth.

Hyderabad, India, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global educational toys market size is projected to reach $78.48 billion in 2026 and expand to $118.08 billion by 2031, growing at an 8.51% CAGR. This upward trajectory is fueled by caregivers prioritizing evidence-based play that targets cognitive and socio-emotional development over passive entertainment. Leveraging neuroimaging research, manufacturers are now designing products tailored to specific brain development milestones rather than broad age groups.

Institutional demand is further accelerating this growth as schools integrate coding, robotics, and social-emotional learning tools, complete with teacher dashboards and outcome tracking, into their curricula. The market is also being redefined by digital-physical hybrids, such as AI-powered figurines and sensor-enabled bricks, which combine interactive tech with tactile engagement. Finally, a shift toward sustainable, bio-based materials and the rise of subscription-based e-commerce models are transforming both production standards and traditional retail landscapes.

Educational Toys Market Trends Driving Industry Growth

A major educational toys market trend is the shift from passive entertainment to evidence-based, development-focused play.

Caregivers and institutions are prioritizing toys that enhance cognitive, motor, and socio-emotional skills, supported by research linking early brain development to long-term learning outcomes.

Rising Focus on Early Childhood Brain Development

Increasing awareness of neuroplasticity is significantly influencing educational toys market growth. Manufacturers are designing products aligned with developmental milestones, particularly for children aged 0–4 years, where brain adaptability is highest. This trend is also supporting premium pricing for toys targeting early learning and literacy development.

“The educational toys market reflects steady alignment with evolving learning preferences and retail formats, supported by observable product and distribution trends”, says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.“Mordor Intelligence applies consistent, independently structured analysis grounded in verifiable data, offering a more dependable basis for comparison than less transparent market sources.”

Growing Emphasis on STEM and Curriculum Integration

The integration of STEM/STEAM learning in school curricula is strengthening the educational toys market share. Schools are increasingly adopting coding kits, robotics, and AI-enabled learning tools with built-in lesson plans, teacher dashboards, and performance tracking features. This institutional demand is creating long-term, stable revenue streams for manufacturers.

Rise of Hybrid Digital-Physical Learning Toys

Digital-integrated toys are redefining the educational toys market by combining interactivity with tactile engagement. Sensor-enabled products, AI-powered figurines, and interactive building systems provide immersive learning experiences without excessive screen exposure. This innovation addresses parental concerns about screen time while maintaining engagement.

Increasing Importance of Social-Emotional Learning (SEL)

The growing focus on emotional intelligence and social skills is shaping product innovation in the educational toys market.

Toys designed for role-play, collaboration, and emotion recognition are gaining traction, particularly in early education and therapy settings.

Segment Insights Highlighting Growth Opportunities

Product Type

Building and Construction

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Technology Integration

Non-Electronic Traditional Toys

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Age Group

0–4 Years

5–8 Years

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Material

Conventional Plastics

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Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

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Regional Outlook and Market Expansion

Europe leads the global educational toys market, supported by strong educational infrastructure, safety regulations, and high consumer spending.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rising middle-class populations, increasing focus on early education, and government support for STEM learning.

North America remains in a mature market with strong institutional demand, while emerging regions offer long-term growth potential.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the educational toys industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Focus

The educational toys market is moderately fragmented, with global players and emerging innovators competing through product innovation and digital integration. Companies are focusing on STEM innovation, smart toys, sustainability, and curriculum-aligned products to strengthen their market position.

Educational Toys Market Outlook

The educational toys market forecast remains highly positive, driven by increasing awareness of early learning, technological advancements, and evolving educational frameworks. As hybrid learning solutions and sustainability trends continue to shape the industry, the market is expected to witness strong and sustained growth.

Educational Toys Industry Leaders

LEGO Group

Mattel Inc.

VTech Holdings Ltd.



Hasbro Inc. Spin Master Corp.

Other Trending Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Digital Education Market Size & Share Analysis:

The digital education market is set for explosive growth, projected to reach USD 98.58 billion by 2031 with a remarkable CAGR of 26.57%. Growth is fueled by AI-driven personalization and real-time analytics, which significantly shorten skill acquisition cycles for students and corporate professionals alike. While subscription models lead revenue, platforms are increasingly differentiating themselves through strict data privacy compliance (GDPR, FERPA) to build user trust. Surging mobile connectivity continues to expand the global learner pool, particularly in price-sensitive emerging markets.

STEM Toys Market Size & Share Analysis:

Valued at USD 21.4 billion in 2025, the STEM toys market is forecast to hit USD 32.07 billion by 2030, growing at an 8.43% CAGR. Massive institutional orders are being driven by mandatory AI lessons in regions such as China and the UAE, as well as multi-billion-dollar strategic education plans in the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Improving semiconductor supply chains has lowered production risks for robotics and coding kits, allowing smaller brands to compete globally through online retail. Parents and educators are increasingly prioritizing "educational play" to prepare children for a tech-centric future.

About Mordor Intelligence

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