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Industrial Gases Market Size To Hit USD 163.4 Billion In 2034 Grow CAGR By 3.97%
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- IMARC Group, a leading global market research and management consulting firm, has published its latest market intelligence report on the industrial gases market. The global industrial gases market size reached USD 113.9 Billion in 2025. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 163.4 Billion by 2034. The market is driven by the rising product utilization in the food and beverage industry, widespread application in manufacturing activities, and the recent development of on-site gas generation systems.
The market is witnessing broad-based momentum across geographies and end-use sectors. Asia Pacific dominated the market, holding a significant share of over 36.4% in 2025, while North America remains a key contributor owing to its advanced manufacturing base and healthcare infrastructure. From green hydrogen investments to semiconductor fabrication and medical oxygen supply, industrial gases serve as a foundational input across critical industrial ecosystems worldwide.
How Technological Innovation is Reshaping the Industrial Gases Market
● On-Site Gas Generation Systems Reducing Operational Costs: The recent establishment of on-site generation systems to produce industrial gases such as hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen directly where they will be utilized is eliminating the need for transportation and storage equipment, which is driving efficiency and cost optimization across manufacturing facilities.
● Advanced Purification Technologies Elevating Product Quality: The incorporation of advanced purification systems such as pressure swing adsorption (PSA) and membrane separation in new methods of purifying industrial gases ensures their high quality and compliance with stringent industry standards.
● AI and IoT Integration in Gas Operations: AI and IoT technologies are being deployed to improve efficiency in the operations of industrial gases, and advancements in air separation devices are expected to bring about a 5 to 10% reduction in energy use in the years ahead.
Download a sample PDF of this report: /requestsample
Industrial Gases Market Trends and Drivers
Industrial gases have emerged as important applications in the food and beverage industry for freezing and cooling methods to help keep the structure, nutrients, and freshness of various food products including meat, poultry, seafood, bread, and vegetables. These gases are also critical in carbonated beverages, such as soft drinks, beer, and sparkling water, where they impart carbonation and enhance sensory experience. With the global food and beverage market continuing its upward trajectory driven by changing consumer lifestyles and the growing demand for packaged and convenience foods, industrial gas consumption in this segment is showing a parallel upswing.
Industrial gases are widely used in the manufacturing of metal products, electronics, glasses, rubbers, automobiles, and chemicals. They aid in generating high-temperature flames that are used for efficient welding, brazing, and cutting operations. Furthermore, industrial gases create an inert environment, which prevents oxidation during annealing, hardening, and tempering of metal products. China commands 45.5% of the Asia Pacific regional market share, supported by massive steel production exceeding 1 billion tons annually, semiconductor manufacturing growth, and government sustainability initiatives. Meanwhile, China achieved a quarterly manufacturing expansion of 1.3%, representing an inter-annual increase of almost 5% in early periods, underscoring robust industrial activity underpinning gas demand.
According to the International Energy Agency, global investment in clean hydrogen technologies is expected to increase by 70% in 2025, approaching $8 billion, notwithstanding a series of notable project cancellations, as governments continue to provide policy support and developers advance projects that have attained final investment decisions. According to the US Department of Energy, the hydrogen value chain will generate USD 140 Billion per year by 2030 and USD 750 Billion per year by 2050 in revenues, while creating 700,000 new jobs by 2030 and a cumulative 3.4 million jobs by 2050.
Industrial Gases Industry Segmentation
Breakup by Type:
● Nitrogen
● Oxygen
● Carbon Dioxide
● Argon
● Hydrogen
● Others
Nitrogen leads the market with 28.2% market share in 2025. Nitrogen is a cost-effective, safe, and abundantly available gas that is widely used in preserving, purging, and blanketing applications. It also aids in preventing oxidation, corrosion, and spoilage in different industries. Hydrogen emerges as the fastest-growing segment with an 11.5% growth rate, supported by green hydrogen investment and fuel cell commercialization acceleration.
Breakup by Application:
● Manufacturing
● Metallurgy
● Energy
● Chemicals
● Healthcare
● Others
Manufacturing leads the market with a 27% market share in 2025. Industrial gases are widely used in manufacturing activities for various applications, such as welding, cutting, heat treatment, metal fabrication, chemical production, food processing, and electronics manufacturing.
Breakup by Supply Mode:
● Packaged
● Bulk
● On-site
Packaged industrial gases are delivered in compressed and liquified forms in cylinders and tanks, which enhances convenience, increases portability, and allows easy transportation, storage, and handling across various industries. On-site generation is also gaining traction, particularly in large industrial facilities seeking to reduce logistics costs and supply chain dependencies.
Breakup by Region:
● Asia Pacific
● North America
● Europe
● Latin America
● Middle East and Africa
In 2025, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 36.4%, owing to the rapid economic growth and increasing industrialization and infrastructural development activities. The United States accrued a market share of 88.9% in 2025 in the North America market, fueled by healthcare, electronics, and energy sectors. The US healthcare sector has substantial expanding demand for industrial gases, including carbon dioxide, nitrogen, hydrogen, and oxygen. The Clean Hydrogen Partnership and the European Union identified 476 operational hydrogen production plants around Europe as of the end of 2022, with a combined hydrogen production capacity of about 11.30 million tons. In the Middle East and Africa, industrial gases like carbon dioxide and nitrogen are used by the oil and gas sector for enhanced oil recovery and refining procedures. Oxygen and nitrous oxide demand is rising in Africa's healthcare system, especially in cities where medical facilities are becoming better.
Ask Analyst of Customized Report:
Competitive Landscape
The global industrial gases market features a concentrated competitive environment dominated by a handful of multinational players with extensive production networks and long-term customer contracts. Key players include:
● Air Liquide S.A.
● Linde Group
● Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
● Airgas Inc.
The top producers of industrial gases are focusing on expanding their global footprint by establishing new production facilities, distribution networks, and partnerships with local players. The increasing focus on sustainability has prompted several companies to develop energy-efficient production technologies. Furthermore, several top companies are incorporating automation and digital technologies to optimize operations, increase supply chain efficiency, and enhance customer experience.
What Does The Full Report Cover?
If you are tracking the industrial gases market for investment decisions, market entry planning, competitive benchmarking, or strategic advisory, IMARC Group's report gives you everything in one place:
● Complete market sizing with revenue forecasts covering the full projection period
● Quantified growth driver analysis with impact scoring across gas type segments, application verticals, supply modes, and regional markets
● Sub-segment breakdowns for nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, argon, hydrogen, and other gas types with individual share data
● Country-level data for the United States, Canada, China, Japan, India, Germany, France, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and others
● Competitive profiles of leading companies including Air Liquide, Linde Group, Air Products and Chemicals, and Airgas with strategic landscape assessment
● Porter's Five Forces, value chain analysis, and pricing intelligence
● Latest regulatory developments including the US Inflation Reduction Act clean hydrogen tax credit rules, EU Hydrogen and Gas Decarbonisation Package transposition timelines, India's National Green Hydrogen Mission frameworks, and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 industrial gas investment commitments shaping production, distribution, and end-use application dynamics globally
Other Trending Reports by IMARC Group:
Foreign Exchange Market Research Report
Rare Earth Elements Market Research Report
Eyewear Market:
Weather Forecasting Services Market:
Shrimp Market:
Recent News and Developments in the Industrial Gases Market
● September 2025: QatarEnergy signed a long-term helium supply deal with Germany's Messer, committing to deliver 100 million cubic feet of helium annually from its Ras Laffan facility. This agreement strengthens Qatar's position as a leading helium producer, supporting industries like healthcare, manufacturing, and space exploration.
● September 2025: Linde completed its acquisition of Airtec, increasing its stake to over 90%, expanding its presence across the GCC region including Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. The acquisition strengthens Linde's integrated industrial gases business, enhancing supply chain reliability and customer service.
● September 2025: Linde India began commercial production at its new gas facility in Unnao, Lucknow, aimed at boosting the supply of medical and industrial gases, enhancing regional storage and distribution, and supporting both hospitals and industries.
● July 2025: AHG Group announced a $20 million investment in a new industrial gas production facility in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, aiming to boost local production, enhance supply chains, and support the kingdom's industrial transformation.
Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.
Key Questions This Report Answers
● What is the current global industrial gases market size and what is its projected value?
● Which gas type holds the largest share in the global industrial gases market?
● What are the key industrial, policy-driven, and technological drivers of global industrial gases market growth?
● Which region dominates the global industrial gases market and why?
● How are on-site generation systems, AI integration, advanced purification technologies, and green hydrogen production reshaping supply models and competitive dynamics in the industrial gases industry?
● Who are the top companies in the global industrial gases market and what are their competitive strategies?
● What are the investment and market entry opportunities across nitrogen, hydrogen, oxygen, and specialty gas segments as well as across packaged, bulk, and on-site supply modes?
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
The market is witnessing broad-based momentum across geographies and end-use sectors. Asia Pacific dominated the market, holding a significant share of over 36.4% in 2025, while North America remains a key contributor owing to its advanced manufacturing base and healthcare infrastructure. From green hydrogen investments to semiconductor fabrication and medical oxygen supply, industrial gases serve as a foundational input across critical industrial ecosystems worldwide.
How Technological Innovation is Reshaping the Industrial Gases Market
● On-Site Gas Generation Systems Reducing Operational Costs: The recent establishment of on-site generation systems to produce industrial gases such as hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen directly where they will be utilized is eliminating the need for transportation and storage equipment, which is driving efficiency and cost optimization across manufacturing facilities.
● Advanced Purification Technologies Elevating Product Quality: The incorporation of advanced purification systems such as pressure swing adsorption (PSA) and membrane separation in new methods of purifying industrial gases ensures their high quality and compliance with stringent industry standards.
● AI and IoT Integration in Gas Operations: AI and IoT technologies are being deployed to improve efficiency in the operations of industrial gases, and advancements in air separation devices are expected to bring about a 5 to 10% reduction in energy use in the years ahead.
Download a sample PDF of this report: /requestsample
Industrial Gases Market Trends and Drivers
Industrial gases have emerged as important applications in the food and beverage industry for freezing and cooling methods to help keep the structure, nutrients, and freshness of various food products including meat, poultry, seafood, bread, and vegetables. These gases are also critical in carbonated beverages, such as soft drinks, beer, and sparkling water, where they impart carbonation and enhance sensory experience. With the global food and beverage market continuing its upward trajectory driven by changing consumer lifestyles and the growing demand for packaged and convenience foods, industrial gas consumption in this segment is showing a parallel upswing.
Industrial gases are widely used in the manufacturing of metal products, electronics, glasses, rubbers, automobiles, and chemicals. They aid in generating high-temperature flames that are used for efficient welding, brazing, and cutting operations. Furthermore, industrial gases create an inert environment, which prevents oxidation during annealing, hardening, and tempering of metal products. China commands 45.5% of the Asia Pacific regional market share, supported by massive steel production exceeding 1 billion tons annually, semiconductor manufacturing growth, and government sustainability initiatives. Meanwhile, China achieved a quarterly manufacturing expansion of 1.3%, representing an inter-annual increase of almost 5% in early periods, underscoring robust industrial activity underpinning gas demand.
According to the International Energy Agency, global investment in clean hydrogen technologies is expected to increase by 70% in 2025, approaching $8 billion, notwithstanding a series of notable project cancellations, as governments continue to provide policy support and developers advance projects that have attained final investment decisions. According to the US Department of Energy, the hydrogen value chain will generate USD 140 Billion per year by 2030 and USD 750 Billion per year by 2050 in revenues, while creating 700,000 new jobs by 2030 and a cumulative 3.4 million jobs by 2050.
Industrial Gases Industry Segmentation
Breakup by Type:
● Nitrogen
● Oxygen
● Carbon Dioxide
● Argon
● Hydrogen
● Others
Nitrogen leads the market with 28.2% market share in 2025. Nitrogen is a cost-effective, safe, and abundantly available gas that is widely used in preserving, purging, and blanketing applications. It also aids in preventing oxidation, corrosion, and spoilage in different industries. Hydrogen emerges as the fastest-growing segment with an 11.5% growth rate, supported by green hydrogen investment and fuel cell commercialization acceleration.
Breakup by Application:
● Manufacturing
● Metallurgy
● Energy
● Chemicals
● Healthcare
● Others
Manufacturing leads the market with a 27% market share in 2025. Industrial gases are widely used in manufacturing activities for various applications, such as welding, cutting, heat treatment, metal fabrication, chemical production, food processing, and electronics manufacturing.
Breakup by Supply Mode:
● Packaged
● Bulk
● On-site
Packaged industrial gases are delivered in compressed and liquified forms in cylinders and tanks, which enhances convenience, increases portability, and allows easy transportation, storage, and handling across various industries. On-site generation is also gaining traction, particularly in large industrial facilities seeking to reduce logistics costs and supply chain dependencies.
Breakup by Region:
● Asia Pacific
● North America
● Europe
● Latin America
● Middle East and Africa
In 2025, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 36.4%, owing to the rapid economic growth and increasing industrialization and infrastructural development activities. The United States accrued a market share of 88.9% in 2025 in the North America market, fueled by healthcare, electronics, and energy sectors. The US healthcare sector has substantial expanding demand for industrial gases, including carbon dioxide, nitrogen, hydrogen, and oxygen. The Clean Hydrogen Partnership and the European Union identified 476 operational hydrogen production plants around Europe as of the end of 2022, with a combined hydrogen production capacity of about 11.30 million tons. In the Middle East and Africa, industrial gases like carbon dioxide and nitrogen are used by the oil and gas sector for enhanced oil recovery and refining procedures. Oxygen and nitrous oxide demand is rising in Africa's healthcare system, especially in cities where medical facilities are becoming better.
Ask Analyst of Customized Report:
Competitive Landscape
The global industrial gases market features a concentrated competitive environment dominated by a handful of multinational players with extensive production networks and long-term customer contracts. Key players include:
● Air Liquide S.A.
● Linde Group
● Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
● Airgas Inc.
The top producers of industrial gases are focusing on expanding their global footprint by establishing new production facilities, distribution networks, and partnerships with local players. The increasing focus on sustainability has prompted several companies to develop energy-efficient production technologies. Furthermore, several top companies are incorporating automation and digital technologies to optimize operations, increase supply chain efficiency, and enhance customer experience.
What Does The Full Report Cover?
If you are tracking the industrial gases market for investment decisions, market entry planning, competitive benchmarking, or strategic advisory, IMARC Group's report gives you everything in one place:
● Complete market sizing with revenue forecasts covering the full projection period
● Quantified growth driver analysis with impact scoring across gas type segments, application verticals, supply modes, and regional markets
● Sub-segment breakdowns for nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, argon, hydrogen, and other gas types with individual share data
● Country-level data for the United States, Canada, China, Japan, India, Germany, France, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and others
● Competitive profiles of leading companies including Air Liquide, Linde Group, Air Products and Chemicals, and Airgas with strategic landscape assessment
● Porter's Five Forces, value chain analysis, and pricing intelligence
● Latest regulatory developments including the US Inflation Reduction Act clean hydrogen tax credit rules, EU Hydrogen and Gas Decarbonisation Package transposition timelines, India's National Green Hydrogen Mission frameworks, and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 industrial gas investment commitments shaping production, distribution, and end-use application dynamics globally
Other Trending Reports by IMARC Group:
Foreign Exchange Market Research Report
Rare Earth Elements Market Research Report
Eyewear Market:
Weather Forecasting Services Market:
Shrimp Market:
Recent News and Developments in the Industrial Gases Market
● September 2025: QatarEnergy signed a long-term helium supply deal with Germany's Messer, committing to deliver 100 million cubic feet of helium annually from its Ras Laffan facility. This agreement strengthens Qatar's position as a leading helium producer, supporting industries like healthcare, manufacturing, and space exploration.
● September 2025: Linde completed its acquisition of Airtec, increasing its stake to over 90%, expanding its presence across the GCC region including Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. The acquisition strengthens Linde's integrated industrial gases business, enhancing supply chain reliability and customer service.
● September 2025: Linde India began commercial production at its new gas facility in Unnao, Lucknow, aimed at boosting the supply of medical and industrial gases, enhancing regional storage and distribution, and supporting both hospitals and industries.
● July 2025: AHG Group announced a $20 million investment in a new industrial gas production facility in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, aiming to boost local production, enhance supply chains, and support the kingdom's industrial transformation.
Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.
Key Questions This Report Answers
● What is the current global industrial gases market size and what is its projected value?
● Which gas type holds the largest share in the global industrial gases market?
● What are the key industrial, policy-driven, and technological drivers of global industrial gases market growth?
● Which region dominates the global industrial gases market and why?
● How are on-site generation systems, AI integration, advanced purification technologies, and green hydrogen production reshaping supply models and competitive dynamics in the industrial gases industry?
● Who are the top companies in the global industrial gases market and what are their competitive strategies?
● What are the investment and market entry opportunities across nitrogen, hydrogen, oxygen, and specialty gas segments as well as across packaged, bulk, and on-site supply modes?
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
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