Insurance Third Party Administrators (Tpas) Global Market Report 2026: Yoy Revenue Grew By $32 Billion - AI-Driven Claims Automation To Boost Insurance TPA Growth Through 2030

The insurance third-party administrators market is experiencing significant growth, with its market size expanding from $372.05 billion in 2025 to an estimated $404.27 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth is driven by an increase in the insured population, the outsourcing of insurance administration functions, and the complexity of emerging insurance products. Notably, employer-sponsored insurance plans and a rise in claims processing volumes are also fueling this expansion.

The market is forecasted to reach $563.49 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 8.7%. Key factors contributing to this growth include the adoption of AI-driven claims automation and a growing demand for scalable third-party administrator (TPA) platforms. The expansion of self-insured employer models and increasing regulatory reporting requirements signal the market's dynamic nature. Industry trends point towards the adoption of digital claims management platforms, automated policy administration systems, and the deployment of data analytics for enhanced risk assessment.

A heightened focus on fraud detection is anticipated to propel market growth. Enhanced fraud detection practices are increasingly necessary to protect reputation and reduce fraud-related losses. Third-party administrators are actively employing advanced data analytics to identify fraudulent activities, streamline investigations, and improve accuracy in claim verification processes. The Federal Trade Commission noted a 14% rise in investment fraud reports by consumers, reaching $10 billion in 2023, highlighting the importance of strong fraud prevention strategies.

Leading companies, such as Sedgwick Claims Management Services, are investing in AI-powered claims management solutions to improve efficiency and provide personalized policyholder support. Sedgwick's introduction of an AI-powered care guidance tool in May 2024 exemplifies technological advancements that are shaping the industry landscape.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the market, as seen in OCA Insurance Services' acquisition of Employer Driven Insurance Services Inc. in May 2025. This acquisition aims to enhance OCA's service portfolio and expand its influence in employer-focused benefit programs.

The market is dominated by major players, including Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc., Crawford & Company, CorVel Corporation, and Charles Taylor Limited, among others. In 2025, North America was the largest market, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. Regions such as South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, and countries including China, India, and Brazil are also contributing to market dynamics.

Report Scope and Segmentation:



Markets Covered: Health Plan Administrators, Third-Party Claims Administration, and Worker's Compensation.

Service Types: Claims Management, Policy Management, Commission Management.

Applications: Healthcare, Construction, Real Estate, Transportation, Staffing.

End-Users: Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance.

Major Companies: Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc, Crawford & Company, CorVel Corporation, Charles Taylor Limited, among others. Geographic Focus: The report covers major markets including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, and others.

Key Attributes