KUSTOM ENTERTAINMENT TO HIGHLIGHT STRATEGIC PROGRESS AT THE 16Th ANNUAL LD MICRO INVITATIONAL

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: KUST), a leader in live event production and ticketing technology, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Stanton E. Ross will present at the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational, taking place May 17–19, 2026, at the Luxe Sunset Blvd. Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

At LD Micro, Kustom plans to outline the strategic progress driving its evolution into a more focused live entertainment and ticketing company. Topics expected to be highlighted during the presentation include:



January 2026 rebrand to Kustom Entertainment and ticker change to KUST

Nobility Healthcare divestiture and revised Cycurion Memorandum Of Understanding

30th Anniversary of Country Stampede

Recently announced fourth major concert day in 2026

Expansion of Kustom's owned-event portfolio throughout 2026 TicketSmarter's recent Forbes Advisor recognition

Ross will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Investors and analysts interested in meeting directly with Ross are encouraged to register with LD Micro and submit a meeting request through the conference platform in advance or attend Kustom's presentation on site.

“We believe the industry is at an inflection point,” said Ross.“Fans want fair pricing. Artists want partners who prioritize experience over scale. Our mission is to rebuild trust in live events, from ticket purchase to the final encore.”

Presentation Highlights

The presentation is expected to provide additional detail on the strategic steps that have reshaped Kustom into a more focused live entertainment and ticketing company. The Company plans to discuss its January 2026 rebrand from Digital Ally, Inc. to Kustom Entertainment, Inc., along with its Nasdaq ticker change to KUST, as a defining step in aligning its public identity with its long-term operating strategy.

The presentation is also expected to address actions taken to streamline the business and sharpen that focus, including the completed divestiture of Kustom's Nobility Healthcare business and the revised non-binding memorandum of understanding with Cycurion related to the planned sale of its legacy video solutions segment. Kustom believes these actions reflect a broader effort to simplify operations, concentrate resources on higher-growth opportunities, and strengthen its positioning within the live entertainment and ticketing market.

In addition, Kustom expects to highlight momentum across its live event platform, beginning with the upcoming 30th anniversary of Country Stampede in June, which remains the Company's flagship event and a cornerstone of its entertainment strategy. The presentation is also expected to address the recently announced plans to add a fourth major concert day later in 2026, as well as the broader objective of expanding Kustom's owned-event portfolio throughout the year.

Kustom also plans to highlight TicketSmarter's recent recognition by Forbes Advisor, which the Company believes underscores the strength of its ticketing platform and supports its broader strategy of pairing owned live events with a differentiated proprietary ticketing business.

Taken together, these initiatives represent more than near-term event growth and reflect the foundation of Kustom's broader 2026 outlook. By combining strategic divestitures, a clearer brand identity, and continued expansion in live events, the Company expects to present a more focused operating model designed to support long-term growth in live entertainment and proprietary ticketing.

About Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

Kustom Entertainment, Inc. is a leader in live event production and ticketing technology, specializing in large-scale music festivals and end-to-end event management. Its flagship event, Country Stampede, is held annually at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas. For additional information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of today's date. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the risks described from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks described in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information.

For Additional Information, Please Contact:

Stanton E. Ross, CEO at (913) 456-5878