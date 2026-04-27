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Türkiye Eyes Deeper EU Ties at 11th Three Seas Initiative Summit
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to depart for Croatia on Tuesday, where he will represent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the 11th Three Seas Initiative Summit in Dubrovnik — a two-day gathering carrying unprecedented weight as Türkiye takes its seat for the first time as an official "Strategic Partner."
The milestone follows Türkiye's formal admission to the initiative at last year's Warsaw summit on April 28–29, 2025, where member states approved the designation by consensus, diplomatic sources confirmed.
Standing before regional leaders in Dubrovnik, Fidan is expected to make the case that modern connectivity has outgrown its physical roots, expanding into a multidimensional ecosystem that now spans transport, energy, digital infrastructure, finance, and governance — and that a volatile geopolitical landscape has only amplified its strategic urgency.
The foreign minister is also anticipated to sound the alarm over the economic toll of ongoing conflicts, arguing that disruptions to global supply chains and energy routes demand immediate diversification — a message that aligns closely with Ankara's broader foreign policy posture.
Fidan is further expected to frame the Three Seas Initiative as an inclusive regional platform that reinforces local ownership rather than external dependency. With Türkiye's geostrategic positioning bridging Europe and Asia, Ankara intends to position itself as an indispensable contributor within the framework going forward.
In a signal likely to draw close attention from Brussels, Fidan is expected to push for a reset in Türkiye–EU relations, arguing that a shared connectivity agenda could offer a practical and politically viable path forward amid years of stalled diplomatic progress.
Fidan is also anticipated to spotlight flagship infrastructure projects — including the Middle Corridor and the Development Road Project — underscoring their potential to reshape global trade flows. Crucially, Ankara is expected to reject any framing of these corridors as rivals to existing routes, instead presenting them as complementary pillars of an integrated global system.
Background: What Is the Three Seas Initiative?
Founded in 2015 under the joint leadership of then-Polish President Andrzej Duda and then-Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, the Three Seas Initiative was designed to modernize the energy, transport, and digital infrastructure of Central and Eastern European nations positioned between the Baltic, Adriatic, and Black Seas — many of which still grapple with the legacy of outdated Soviet-era systems.
Under the initiative's structure, full "Participating Member" status is reserved exclusively for EU member states. Current members include Austria, Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Greece.
"Strategic Partners" — a separate tier for non-EU actors — currently include Türkiye, the European Commission, the United States, Germany, Japan, and Spain. A further category of "Partner Participating Countries" encompasses Ukraine, Moldova, Albania, and Montenegro.
This year's Dubrovnik summit is also expected to mark Italy's formal entry as a new "Strategic Partner," further expanding the initiative's footprint across the continent.
The milestone follows Türkiye's formal admission to the initiative at last year's Warsaw summit on April 28–29, 2025, where member states approved the designation by consensus, diplomatic sources confirmed.
Standing before regional leaders in Dubrovnik, Fidan is expected to make the case that modern connectivity has outgrown its physical roots, expanding into a multidimensional ecosystem that now spans transport, energy, digital infrastructure, finance, and governance — and that a volatile geopolitical landscape has only amplified its strategic urgency.
The foreign minister is also anticipated to sound the alarm over the economic toll of ongoing conflicts, arguing that disruptions to global supply chains and energy routes demand immediate diversification — a message that aligns closely with Ankara's broader foreign policy posture.
Fidan is further expected to frame the Three Seas Initiative as an inclusive regional platform that reinforces local ownership rather than external dependency. With Türkiye's geostrategic positioning bridging Europe and Asia, Ankara intends to position itself as an indispensable contributor within the framework going forward.
In a signal likely to draw close attention from Brussels, Fidan is expected to push for a reset in Türkiye–EU relations, arguing that a shared connectivity agenda could offer a practical and politically viable path forward amid years of stalled diplomatic progress.
Fidan is also anticipated to spotlight flagship infrastructure projects — including the Middle Corridor and the Development Road Project — underscoring their potential to reshape global trade flows. Crucially, Ankara is expected to reject any framing of these corridors as rivals to existing routes, instead presenting them as complementary pillars of an integrated global system.
Background: What Is the Three Seas Initiative?
Founded in 2015 under the joint leadership of then-Polish President Andrzej Duda and then-Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, the Three Seas Initiative was designed to modernize the energy, transport, and digital infrastructure of Central and Eastern European nations positioned between the Baltic, Adriatic, and Black Seas — many of which still grapple with the legacy of outdated Soviet-era systems.
Under the initiative's structure, full "Participating Member" status is reserved exclusively for EU member states. Current members include Austria, Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Greece.
"Strategic Partners" — a separate tier for non-EU actors — currently include Türkiye, the European Commission, the United States, Germany, Japan, and Spain. A further category of "Partner Participating Countries" encompasses Ukraine, Moldova, Albania, and Montenegro.
This year's Dubrovnik summit is also expected to mark Italy's formal entry as a new "Strategic Partner," further expanding the initiative's footprint across the continent.
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