CM Dhami Urges Centre To Ensure Uninterrupted LPG Supply For Smooth Char Dham Yatra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday urged the Centre to ensure an uninterrupted supply of commercial LPG cylinders during the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, stressing that adequate fuel availability is critical for the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

During a meeting with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri at Kartavya Bhavan in New Delhi, the Chief Minister discussed a range of issues linked to Uttarakhand's challenging geographical conditions and recurring disaster risks.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining seamless logistics during the yatra season, Dhami requested that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders be sustained at 100 per cent, as in previous years. He pointed out that the Char Dham Yatra, which runs from April to November, attracts lakhs of pilgrims from across India and abroad, significantly increasing the demand for fuel, especially in hotels, dhabas, and other service sectors catering to visitors.

According to the Chief Minister, Uttarakhand requires around 9.67 lakh commercial LPG cylinders during the pilgrimage period to meet the surge in consumption. Any disruption in supply, he warned, could adversely affect essential services and the overall experience of devotees undertaking the spiritually significant journey.

Dhami also underlined the state's vulnerability to natural disasters, particularly during the monsoon months from June to September. He noted that landslides, road blockages, and extreme weather conditions often hamper transportation and supply chains in the hilly terrain, making LPG an indispensable resource for both residents and emergency response teams.

In view of these challenges, the Chief Minister sought an additional allocation of 5 per cent commercial LPG cylinders - approximately 48,397 units - to strengthen disaster preparedness and ensure timely relief and rescue operations in case of emergencies.

He further emphasised that Uttarakhand's economy is heavily reliant on tourism, with religious tourism, including the Char Dham Yatra, serving as a major contributor. The pilgrimage not only holds immense religious and cultural significance but also supports livelihoods across sectors such as hospitality, transport, and local trade.

Responding to the requests, Puri assured the Chief Minister of the Centre's full support and said that necessary steps would be taken to address the state's concerns. He reiterated the Union government's commitment to safeguarding the interests of Uttarakhand and facilitating the successful organisation of the yatra.