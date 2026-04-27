MG Motor Middle East Introduces The New MG GT With Enhanced Design And Technology

Evolved MEGA Tech powertrain line-up offers choice of two 1.5L engines Bold fastback silhouette inspired by classic MG motorsport heritage Fighter jet-inspired interior with floating 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and premium dual-tone soft-touch cabin Three comprehensively equipped trim levels, with all models featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors, cruise control, ESP and EBA

Dubai, UAE – MG Motor has introduced the new MG GT to the Middle East, featuring sharper styling, enhanced powertrain performance, a more premium interior, and an expanded safety suite - all brought together under the tagline: 'The Rebel, Reborn.'

The first-generation MG GT built a strong following among drivers who demanded sporty style without compromise. With prices starting at $13,990, the new model honours that legacy while pushing further in every dimension. Inspired by MG's storied motorsport heritage, it blends dynamic performance with agile handling and a confident, road-commanding design. Its arrival reaffirms MG's commitment to delivering cars that resonate with a younger, ambitious generation of Middle East drivers.

The new GT is powered by a choice of two MEGA Tech engines. The 1.5L Turbo produces a maximum 168 HP and 275 Nm, and is paired with an all-new Next-Generation DCT gearbox for sharp, seamless performance. The 1.5L naturally aspirated unit delivers 109 HP and 140 Nm, matched to a new Intelligent CVT transmission for a composed, fuel-efficient drive. Both are front-wheel drive.

On the outside, the MG GT makes an immediate statement, drawing on design cues inspired by MG's classic two-seat sports car heritage. A bold waterfall-inspired grille with vertical detailing leads the front, complemented by functional side air ducts and sharp LED headlamps. The coupe-style roofline flows into an aerodynamic ducktail, while split 3D LED racetrack tail lamps create a distinctive night-time signature. A wide 1,842 mm stance and low hood reinforce its athletic proportions, with Turbo variants riding on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside, a fighter jet-inspired cockpit philosophy is immediately apparent. A floating 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and fully digital instrument display keep all key information within easy reach, while an aircraft throttle-style gear shifter and turbine-style dual air vents reinforce the sporting intent. The cabin is finished in dual-tone trims with extensive soft-touch materials throughout, and higher trim levels add a power-adjustable driver's seat and wide-opening electric sunroof – creating an environment that feels sharp, modern and driver-focused.

In line with MG's reputation for delivering exceptional value, the new MG GT offers a strong blend of technology and safety across three trim levels, starting with the 1.5L COM. Key features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry with push-button start, and a comprehensive suite of safety systems including Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) and Emergency Brake Assist.

The 1.5T COM introduces a turbocharged powertrain alongside added convenience features such as a 360-degree camera and electric sunroof, while the range-topping 1.5T LUX enhances the experience further with a more premium cabin and advanced driver assistance systems, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Traffic Jam Assist – making it the most comprehensively equipped MG GT to date.

Jacky Xu, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said:“The new MG GT raises the bar in every respect while staying true to everything that made the previous generation such a compelling car – the sporty character, the bold design and the outstanding value. 'The Rebel, Reborn' is more than a slogan; it reflects exactly the kind of driver this car is built for. We are confident it will build strongly on the success of its predecessor right across the Middle East.”

MG GT customers can also benefit from a 6-year / 200,000 km warranty (whichever comes first), available across the Middle East. Reflecting MG's confidence in the quality and durability of its vehicles, it provides added peace of mind throughout the ownership journey. This is further supported by MG's established aftersales network, including regional spare parts warehouses in Dubai and Jeddah, ensuring high parts availability and efficient service across key markets.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards, and achievements throughout the past 102 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Fortune 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.