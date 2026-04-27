403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Open Accelerator Joins The Google For Startups Cloud Program To Empower The Next Generation Of Innovators
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) By Stefanie Chiras, Ph.D., senior vice president, The Open Accelerator, Red Hat
In the tech world, we often talk about the“next big thing.” But as I've shared before, real innovation isn't just about the initial spark of an idea; it's about the collective effort required to move that idea from a research lab into a resilient, production-grade environment. It's about the“and”-combining research and innovation with enterprise operations. That's why I'm proud to announce that The Open Accelerator is joining the Google for Startups Cloud Program. With this collaboration, participants in The Open Accelerator will gain access to a breadth of Google resources designed for early-stage startup founders to unlock the full potential of Google Cloud, including its latest innovations in AI. By bringing The Open Accelerator to the Google for Startups Cloud Program, we remain firmly committed to our mission to bridge the production deployment gap for technical entrepreneurs. Google Cloud's world-class resources, combined with Red Hat's open source expertise, offer founders a more powerful route to transform their AI prototypes into the secure, scalable, and compliant architectures that global enterprises demand. Benefits for startup founders in The Open Accelerator include:
In the tech world, we often talk about the“next big thing.” But as I've shared before, real innovation isn't just about the initial spark of an idea; it's about the collective effort required to move that idea from a research lab into a resilient, production-grade environment. It's about the“and”-combining research and innovation with enterprise operations. That's why I'm proud to announce that The Open Accelerator is joining the Google for Startups Cloud Program. With this collaboration, participants in The Open Accelerator will gain access to a breadth of Google resources designed for early-stage startup founders to unlock the full potential of Google Cloud, including its latest innovations in AI. By bringing The Open Accelerator to the Google for Startups Cloud Program, we remain firmly committed to our mission to bridge the production deployment gap for technical entrepreneurs. Google Cloud's world-class resources, combined with Red Hat's open source expertise, offer founders a more powerful route to transform their AI prototypes into the secure, scalable, and compliant architectures that global enterprises demand. Benefits for startup founders in The Open Accelerator include:
-
Dedicated package of Google Cloud credits to enable founders to cost-effectively experiment, build, and scale their businesses
Learning resources including hands-on labs, exclusive workshops, access to Google Cloud experts, and live in-depth classes to help startups build with the latest Gen AI solutions, including Gemini
Access to a dedicated Startup Success Manager, giving founders a single point of contact for all things Google
Discounts on Google products including Google Workspace (Gmail, Drive, Meet), Google Maps, and more
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment