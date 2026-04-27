Under Directives Of Hamdan Bin Zayed, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Implements Ministerial Decisions Reshaping Emirate's Fishing Regulations For 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, April 2026: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative of Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), the agency has moved to implement two new ministerial decisions reshaping the Emirate's fishing regulations for 2026.

Issued by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in coordination with the agency, Ministerial Decision No. (74) strikes down a previous ruling that had governed the fishing and selling of select fish species during breeding season, effectively clearing the way for an updated regulatory framework.

In tandem, Decision No. (75) carves out a time-limited exception, permitting the fishing and selling of the Longtail Silver Biddy fish, known locally as Badah, within Abu Dhabi waters for the remainder of 2026 only.

The two decisions reflect national efforts to balance marine resource sustainability with food security. They are based on improved fish stock indicators for these species in the emirate's waters, supported by scientific data and field studies. The measures also support fishermen and workers in the sector and improve fish availability in the local market.

The EAD noted that Decision No. (75) is not a permanent lifting of the ban. It is an exceptional measure limited to the 2026 season, subject to ongoing review based on scientific monitoring results to ensure long-term stock sustainability.

As the emirate's regulatory authority, the agency oversees compliance with all fishing and selling regulations to protect and sustain fish stocks. The agency calls on fishermen and all stakeholders to adhere to regulatory requirements and cooperate with the relevant authorities to preserve Abu Dhabi's fisheries resources.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD:

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.